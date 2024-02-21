Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues want Conor Gallagher stay, PSG eyeing Levi Colwill, and more - February 21, 2024

Chelsea will lock horns with Liverpool at the Wembley Stadium on Sunday (February 25) in the League Cup final. The Blues will be eager to pick up a win to improve the mood at the club.

Meanwhile, the London giants are considering tying Conor Gallagher down to a new deal. Elsewhere, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are keeping a close eye on Levi Colwill.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Chelsea transfer stories from February 21, 2024.

Chelsea want Conor Gallagher to stay

Conor Gallagher’s future remains undecided

Chelsea are considering keeping Conor Gallagher at the club beyond the summer, according to Caught Offside.

The English midfielder has been a rare shining light for the club this season, registering three goals and six assists from 33 outings across competitions. However, Gallagher’s future remains up in the air, with his contract set to run out in 2025.

It was previously believed that the Blues are open to his departure amid interest from Tottenham Hotspur. However, it now appears that the club are warming up to his stay.

Victor Osimhen remains the priority target for the summer, while there’s also the need to bring in a replacement for Thiago Silva. As such, the London giants believe it is futile to waste time and resources on a new midfielder this year.

Chelsea are happy with Gallagher’s performances and are now considering his stay at Stamford Bridge. The 24-year-old has always insisted that he wants to continue his association with the Blues and is willing to sign a new deal too.

PSG eyeing Levi Colwill, according to Fabrizio Romano

Levi Colwill has admirers in Paris

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have their eyes on Levi Colwill, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The English defender has been a first-team regular at Chelsea this season and is already tipped to have a great future ahead. Colwill has appeared 29 times across competitions this campaign, including 25 starts, and has operated at centre-back as well as left-back. His efforts have also turned heads at Liverpool, according to reports.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano insisted that a move this summer is highly unlikely.

“PSG, like Liverpool, also appreciate Levi Colwill. Chelsea will auto-dismiss any offers, and Colwill has zero interest in leaving Stamford Bridge right now. No suitor is going to try in summer 2024 unless something crazy and dramatic changes, but PSG are prepared to play the long-game,” wrote Romano.

“It might be one to watch in 2025 if Chelsea’s project doesn’t go to plan, but right now Colwill is untouchable. All suitors know this and that it is a waste of time to advance anything right now,” he added.

Colwill could be an option to replace the aging Thiago Silva, who is out of contract this summer.

Raheem Sterling could leave the Blues this summer, says journalist

Raheem Sterling’s future at Stamford Bridge remains up in the air

Raheem Sterling could be on his way out of Stamford Bridge this summer, according to journalist Dean Jones.

The English forward has blown hot and cold since arriving at Chelsea from Manchester City in 2022. This season, the 29-year-old has appeared 31 times across competitions, registering eight goals and eight assists.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones added that Sterling has divided opinion behind the scenes at the Blues.

“There are some at the club who feel that his experience and his qualities are definitely worth sticking with and persisting with. But there are others who would be quite happy for Sterling to be moved on at this stage. This is just where we are with Chelsea right now, for various reasons,” said Jones.

“There are splits within the hierarchy over how happy they are and the direction they want Chelsea to go in. I think it's that situation that raises doubts about whether Raheem Sterling does actually end up staying beyond the summer. It could be a bit of a power battle to see who gets their way,” he continued.

Sterling is the highest earner at the club, with a salary of £325,000 per week.