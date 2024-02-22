Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues want Dusan Vlahovic; Spurs waiting for Conor Gallagher, and more - February 22, 2024

Chelsea are tenth in the Premier League after 25 games, 22 behind leaders Liverpool. Mauricio Pochettino’s team next face the Reds in the EFL Cup final on Sunday (February 25) at Wembley.

Meanwhile, the Blues remain interested in bringing Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic to Stamford Bridge. Elsewhere, Tottenham Hotspur are hoping to secure the services of Blues midfielder Conor Gallagher this summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on February 22, 2024:

Chelsea want Dusan Vlahovic

Dusan Vlahovic is wanted at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea have retained their interest in Dusan Vlahovic, according to Fichajes. The Blues are reportedly considering reinforcements in attack this summer and want to add a clinical finisher to their squad. Vlahovic has been a target at Stamford Bridge for a while, and the club are planning to go for the kill this year.

The 24-year-old has been in good form this season for Juventus, registering 13 goals and two assists in 24 outings across competitions. The Bianconeri are under financial distress and are willing to cash in on their prized asset to address their woes.

The London giants are among the clubs monitoring Vlahovic with interest and are willing to pay €60 million for his services.

Tottenham Hotspur waiting for Conor Gallagher

Conor Gallagher has admirers at Spurs.

Tottenham Hotspur are waiting for Conor Gallagher to become available this summer, according to journalist Dean Jones.

The English midfielder has been a first-team regular at Chelsea this season, scoring three goals and setting up six in 33 games across competitions. His efforts have earned him admirers across London, with Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou reportedly a huge fan of the 24-year-old.

Gallagher’s contract with the Blues expires in 2025, but he remains linked with a move to Spurs this year. However, Caught Offside has said that Chelsea want the Englishman to stay.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT that Everton’s James Garner could be an alternative to Gallagher for Spurs.

“Garner is probably a Gallagher alternative that Tottenham might look at. Obviously, it's very early days to be analysing the summer transfer window.

"We know that Tottenham are still waiting to see if Conor Gallagher does become available because there is a feeling still that he might, and the longer that contract situation goes on, the longer they will believe that something might be able to happen,” said Jones.

He continued:

“But if Conor Gallagher does end up signing a contract extension, they need to have a list of names they immediately turn to. And I guess James Garner kind of fits the profile somewhat so yeah, an interesting one to look out for.”

Garner has appeared 31 times for the Toffees this season, registering two goals and an assist.

Mauricio Pochettino unimpressed by Mykhaylo Mudryk

Mykhaylo Mudryk has been a disappointment at Stamford Bridge.

Mauricio Pochettino is least pleased with Mykhaylo Mudryk, according to Football Insider.

Chelsea staved off stiff competition from Arsenal to secure the Ukrainian attacker in January 2023, paying Shakhtar Donetsk £88.5 million for his services. However, the 23-year-old has been a disappointment so far.

Mudryk has registered four goals and three assists in 25 games across competitions this season. He's a peripheral figure under Pochettino, who apparently doesn’t trust him.

The Argentinean manager believes that the 23-year-old doesn't have the qualities needed to be a good fit at Stamford Bridge. The Blues backroom staff are also unimpressed by the Ukrainian and are worried that he lacks the footballing brain required to suit the club's playing style.