Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues want Jack Grealish, Thiago Silva set to leave, and more - April 30, 2024

Chelsea are preparing to lock horns with crosstown rivals Tottenham Hotspur on Thursday, May 2, in the Premier League. Mauricio Pochettino is under pressure at Stamford Bridge and will be keen to pick up all three points against his former side.

Meanwhile, the Blues are planning to move for Jack Grealish this summer. Elsewhere, Thiago Silva has announced his decision to leave the London giants at the end of this season.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Chelsea transfer news from April 30, 2024.

Chelsea want Jack Grealish

Jack Grealish has admirers at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea have set their sights on Jack Grealish, according to club insider Simon Phillips. The English forward has been in and out of Manchester City's starting XI over the years since arriving from Aston Villa a couple of summers ago. This season, Grealish has appeared 35 times across competitions, registering three goals and three assists.

The Blues are looking to add more experience to their faltering attack this year and have the 28-year-old on their radar. The London giants found great success after securing Cole Palmer from City last summer and are hoping to repeat the trick with Grealish. The player's contract with the reigning Premier League champions expires in 2027, and he could be allowed to leave for the right price this year.

Thiago Silva set to leave

Thiago Silva will leave Stamford Bridge this summer

Thiago Silva has announced his decision to part ways with Chelsea this summer. The Brazilian defender's contract with the club expires in a couple of months and he has decided to embark on a new adventure. Silva joined the Blues as a free agent in 2020 following the end of his tenure at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). Silva has since appeared 151 times across competitions, winning the Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup.

Speaking to the club's website, the Brazilian looked back at a wonderful four-year stay.

"Chelsea means a lot to me. I came here with the intention of only staying for a year and it ended up being four years. Not just for me but for my family, too. My sons play for Chelsea so it’s a source of great pride to be a part of the Chelsea family – literally because my sons are here. I hope they can continue their careers here at this victorious club that many players wish to be part of," said Silva.

He continued:

"I think in everything I did here over the four years, I always gave my all. But, unfortunately, everything has a start, a middle and an end. That doesn’t mean that this is a definitive end. I hope to leave the door open so that in the near future I can return, albeit in another role here. But…it’s an indescribable love. I can only say thank you."

Silva's former club Fluminense are reportedly keen to have him back this year.

Romelu Lukaku's future remains undecided, says journalist

Romelu Lukaku's future remains up in the air

Romelu Lukaku's future remains undecided at the moment, according to journalist Matteo Moretto. The Belgian forward is currently on loan at AS Roma from Chelsea and is likely to be offloaded this summer. Lukaku has failed to live up to expectations since rejoining the Blues from Inter Milan in 2021 and is no longer part of the club's plans.

In his column for Caught Offside, Moretto added that the 30-year-old is assessing his options ahead of the summer.

“He has a situation to be resolved between Roma and Chelsea, the two sides will have to sit down at the end of the season, and discuss his future. More than that, it is hard to say right now. Despite plenty of talk about him as an option, in terms of concrete offers or talks, there is not much right now," wrote Moretto.

He continued:

“From his point of view, he is waiting to see what options he has, and a large part of that will depend on exactly what Chelsea are asking for this year.”

Lukaku has appeared 42 times across competitions this season for Roma, registering 19 goals and four assists.