Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues want Kai Havertz to succeed; Romelu Lukaku not part of plans, and more - March 14, 2023

Chelsea are preparing to face Everton at Stamford Bridge on Saturday (March 18) in the Premier League. Graham Potter's side are tenth in the standings after 26 games but have won their last two games.

Meanwhile, the Blues are eager for Kai Havertz to succeed, according to journalist Simon Phillips. Elsewhere, Romelu Lukaku is not part of the London giants' plans.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on March 14, 2023:

Chelsea want Kai Havertz to succeed

Kai Havertz has scored in back-to-back games.

Chelsea are desperate for Kai Havertz to succeed at Stamford Bridge, according to Simon Phillips. The German forward has failed to live up to expectations since arriving from Bayer Leverkusen in 2020, but the Blues are backing him to succeed.

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Phillips said that the 23-year-old also has Potter's backing.

"In terms of Graham Potter, he's got a lot of belief in Kai Havertz. You saw that after the Dortmund game. He went straight over to Havertz, they had a hug and embrace — big smiles from both of them — and you could see there was a relief there," said Phillips.

He added:

"Potter has continued to back Kai Havertz, continued to pick him, even in his poor form, and Havertz has appreciated that. The hierarchy, the Chelsea board, they've always seen something in Havertz and they've been desperate to see that come out."

Havertz has registered eight goals and one assist from 35 games in all competitions for the London giants.

Romelu Lukaku not part of plans

Romelu Lukaku is unlikely to be at Stamford Bridge next season.

Romelu Lukaku is not part of any future plans at Stamford Bridge, according to The Daily Mail via Caught Offside.

The Belgian striker is on loan at Inter Milan for the rest of the season and wants to make his move permanent. However, the Nerazzurri cannot afford his hefty salary, and a move might only be possible if he agrees to a significant pay cut.

The 29-year-old has no place in Potter's plans for next season, and the Blues are likely to let him leave. The English manager is desperate to sign a new No. 9 but remains unconvinced by Lukaku.

The Belgian has struggled with injuries and lack of form in his second stint with the Serie A giants. He has scored five goals and set up one more in 17 games across competitions this season for Inter.

Paul Merson praises Blues

Arsenal legend Paul Merson reckons Chelsea can get back to their best soon. The Blues have endured a topsy-turvy ride under Potter this season but are on a three-game winning run.

In his column for Sky Sports, Merson said that the London giants simply need to find their groove, as they have a very strong squad.

"Chelsea are a dangerous animal, they’ve got some unbelievable players and they just need to click - at times against Leicester they did. Bad teams don't score the goals like they did, two of them were unbelievable," wrote Merson.

He added:

"Kai Havertz's flick has to go down as one of the goals of the season, you're not seeing that on a Sunday morning. It was an outstanding week for Chelsea, with wins over Leeds, Dortmund and Leicester, and now with Everton at home next they can get on a roll."

Merson went on to point out that switching to a back three has helped Potter, adding that the team will get better once Reece James returns.

"Graham Potter has switched to three at the back and it's working. It's taken a while for him to get it right but it's 100 per cent better than with four in defence," wrote Merson.

He continued:

"And he still hasn't got Reece James. Ruben Loftus-Cheek filled in for him on Saturday and played well but when James comes back you've got one of the best of the business along with Ben Chilwell on the left. You've got to get your wing-backs high up the pitch and James and Chilwell are very good attacking players."

Chelsea have beaten Leeds United, Borussia Dortmund and Leicester City in their last three games across competitions.

