Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues want Manu Kone; Liverpool pushing for Mason Mount, and more - March 28, 2023

Chelsea are expected to finish in the top four this season after investing heavily in the squad. However, Graham Potter's side are tenth in the Premier League after 28 games, 11 points behind Tottenham Hotspur in fourth.

Meanwhile, the Blues are interested in Manu Kone. Elsewhere, Liverpool are eager to secure the signature of Mason Mount. On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on March 28, 2023.

Chelsea want Manu Kone

Manu Kone has admirers at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are firmly in the race to sign Manu Kone this summer, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The French midfielder has earned rave reviews with his performances for Borussia Monchengladbach this season. The 21-year-old has registered a goal and an assist in 25 games across competitions for the German club, promoting interest from the Premier League.

Liverpool have been linked with Kone for a while, but they're no longer the frontrunners. Speaking on his YouTube channel, as cited by Rousing The Kop, Romano said that the Blues, Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain are leading the race for the player.

"It’s my understanding that three clubs in the moment are leading the race for Manu Kone; one, for sure, is Chelsea. Chelsea will be there. Manchester United are following the player too. So, Chelsea, Man United and PSG," said Romano.

He added:

"Other clubs still have time to enter the race and try to lead the race in the next few weeks, but these three clubs are already exploring contacts and situation for Manu Kone."

Romano also said that Kone will cost at least €50 million this summer.

“So, keep an eye on him because the expectation is for a summer move. It’s my understanding that a summer move will be worth at least, at least €50m (£44m) with add-ons. So it’s going to be an expensive deal for Manu Kone," said Romano.

The London giants are looking to add more steel to their midfield at the end of the season, and Kone could prove to be an astute buy.

Liverpool pushing for Mason Mount

Mason Mount is wanted at Anfield.

Liverpool are eager to bring Mason Mount to Anfield, according to Football London. The English midfielder will enter the final year of his Chelsea contract this summer, but talks of an extension have not been fruitful so far. The Reds have maintained an interest in the 24-year-old and are closely monitoring the situation.

Mount wants a deal that reflects his importance to the team and is also unimpressed by the seven-year duration of the offer on the table. Should the two parties fail to come to an amicable understanding soon, Liverpool could attempt to secure the player's signature this summer.

The Reds haven't been in their element this season and are looking for midfield reinforcements to turn around their fortunes. While Mount hasn't been at his best either recently, Reds manager Jurgen Klopp might feel that the player could be a valuable addition. The Blues could be forced to cash in on Mount if he continues to stall an extension.

Blues might be tempted to replace Reece James, says Stan Collymore

Reece James has endured prolonged injury woes this season.

Chelsea could be forced to seek Reece James' replacement if he continues to struggle with injuries, according to former Liverpool striker Stan Collymore.

The English right-back suffered another injury setback while on international duty. The 23 year old has missed 37 games for the Blues since the start of last season, including 18 this campaign.

Speaking to Caught Offside, Collymore said that the London giants cannot afford to be too patient with James.

“It is a big worry for him because he doesn’t have time to waste. England will move on from him if he can’t get and stay in top condition, and, I think, Chelsea would as well," said Collymore.

He continued:

"I know he’s very well-liked at the club, and the fans adore him, but with 33-year-old Cesar Azpilicueta as their only other natural right back, the Blues can’t afford to wait on James’ endless injuries. I’m sure Todd Boehly would go out and look for another right back to replace him if he can’t get back to being fully fit and staying there over the next six to 12 months.”

Potter brought in Malo Gusto from Lyon in January but could look for an established face in the position this summer.

