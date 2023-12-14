Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues want new goalkeeper; club end Gabriel Moscardo pursuit, and more - December 14, 2023

Chelsea have struggled to get going under Mauricio Pochettino this season. The Argentinean manager took charge at Stamford Bridge this summer, but his team are 12th in the Premier League after 16 games, losing their last two games.

Meanwhile, the Blues are looking to sign a new goalkeeper in 2024. Elsewhere, the London giants have ended their pursuit of Corinthians midfielder Gabriel Moscardo.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on December 14, 2023:

Chelsea want new goalkeeper

Robert Sanchez arrived at Stamford Bridge this summer.

Chelsea are looking for a new goalkeeper in January, according to Football Insider. The club brought in Robert Sanchez this summer from Brighton & Hove Albion after the departure of both Kepa Arrizabalaga and Edouard Mendy.

While the Spaniard joined Real Madrid on loan, Mendy moved to the Middle East. Sanchez, though, has failed to impress, and the Blues have run out of patience.

The 26-year-old has registered just five clean sheets in 19 outings across competitions this season. Pochettino has identified the position as an Achilles heel and wants to address the situation this winter.

Blues end Gabriel Moscardo pursuit

Chelsea have pulled the plug their pursuit of Gabriel Moscardo, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

The Brazilian midfielder has caught the eye with Corinthians this year and is a sought-after player ahead of the winter transfer window. The Blues were interested in the player in summer but failed to prise Moscardo away.

They were previously expected to return for the 18-year-old in January, but ESPN have named Paris Saint-Germain as the favourites for the player. In his column for Caught Offside, Jacobs has said that the London giants have different priorities ahead of the winter.

“Chelsea have, as it stands, decided not to rival PSG for Moscardo. We heard some reports in Brazil saying a deal was done to take Moscardo to Stamford Bridge, but this was firmly denied by those close to both the player and Chelsea,” wrote Jacobs.

He continued:

“Chelsea know they have to be a bit more economical now with transfers, especially if they want to move for an elite striker. Perhaps Moscardo was the kind of deal they would have pushed more aggressively last January, but the priority now is outgoings, to keep the squad size the same or get it smaller, and to get a bit more proven talent for the second half of the season.”

Moscardo has recently said that he's happy at Corinthians.

Chelsea wary of managerial change

Chelsea are not seeking a managerial change, despite Pochettino’s recent struggles, according to Ben Jacobs.

The Argentinean manager has failed to get his team firing on all cylinders since taking charge over the summer. His team sit 12th in the league, 14 points behind Manchester City in fourth. The London giants have lost seven of their 16 league games, putting Pochettino on the back foot.

However, in his column for Caught Offside, Jacobs said that the club hierarchy is optimistic that Christopher Nkunku’s return could spark a turnaround.

“My understanding is that it was agreed when Pochettino joined that an end-of-season review, a kind of two-way appraisal, would take place.

"And Chelsea’s senior leadership still feel Christopher Nkunku’s return from injury, and thus his first Chelsea minutes, will make all the difference,” wrote Jacobs.

He continued:

“The owners also know they can’t keep chopping and changing, especially right before a window, since it paints a picture of an unstable club and might put some players off.”

Jacobs added that Pochettino enjoys the support of his squad as well as the owners.

“Pochettino hasn’t lost the support of either the owners or the dressing room. His main short-term concern is keeping the fan base on side, and a loss to Sheffield United would certainly cause a meltdown amongst some supporters,” wrote Jacobs.

He concluded:

“The other factor is just Pochettino is learning to adapt to the model. And that has led to teething problems.

"The key question is really whether Pochettino continues to buy into the Chelsea project since if he doesn’t, it’s the beginning of the end. His relationship with Behdad Eghbali will pretty much define everything.”

The Blues face Sheffield United at home in the Premier League on Saturday (December 16).