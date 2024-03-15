Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues want new left-back; club eyeing Leny Yoro, and more - March 15, 2024

Chelsea take on Leicester City at Stamford Bridge in the FA Cup quarterfinal on Sunday, March 17. Mauricio Pochettino's team are coming off a hard-fought 3-2 win over Newcastle United in the Premier League earlier this week.

Meanwhile, the Blues are planning to sign a new left-back this summer. Elsewhere, the London giants have set their sights on Lille centre-back Leny Yoro.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on March 15, 2024:

Chelsea want new left-back, says Fabrizio Romano

Ben Chilwell remains Mauricio Pochettino's preferred choice for the left-back position.

Chelsea are planning to buy a new left-back this summer, according to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Blues sent Ian Maatsen out on loan to Borussia Dortmund in January and believe that he's unlikely to return. The Dutchman has been impressive for the Bundesliga giants, who could pursue a permanent deal at the end of the season.

Meanwhile, Marc Cucurella's future at Stamford Bridge remains up in the air. The Spanish full-back was close to joining Manchester United last summer before the move broke down.

Cucurella has been in and out of the starting XI and isn't part of plans for the London giants. Pochettino has opted for Levi Colwill at left-back this season, although he's only a stop gap solution.

Ben Chilwell remains the preferred choice for the position when fit, so Chelsea want to add a suitable backup.

Blues eyeing Leny Yoro

Chelsea have identified Leny Yoro as a possible replacement for Thiago Silva at Stamford Bridge, according to The Standard.

The Brazilian defender is in the twilight of his career, and his contract with the Blues expires this summer. The club haven't offered to renew his deal, and an exit remains a real possibility at the end of the season.

The London giants are apparently scouting the market for the 39-year-old's replacement and have found their man in Yoro. The Frenchman has been outstanding at the back for Lille this season and has turned heads at multiple clubs in Europe.

Chelsea are hoping to prise him away this summer but may have to battle Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain for his services. The 18-year-old has appeared 33 times for the Ligue 1 club this season, all but two of which have been starts.

Glen Johnson heaps praise on Malo Gusto

Malo Gusto has picked up form recently.

Former Chelsea defender Glen Johnson has spoken highly of Malo Gusto. The French right-back arrived at Stamford Bridge from Lyon last summer and has enjoyed an extended run in the team. With Reece James suffered an injury riddled season, Pochettino has had to turn to Gusto, who hasn't disappointed.

The 20-year-old has appeared 28 across competitions this campaign for the Blues, registering seven assists. Gusto has shown attacking adventure, while also being defensively sound and already looks like a fine addition to the squad.

Speaking to Squawka, Johnson pointed out that the Frenchman has been a treat to the eye in recent games.

"Yeah, well, obviously we saw glimpses of him before, but it’s a bit stop start, stop start for him because obviously Reece was the main man.

"But it’s good to see him have a run of games and get some form and get some confidence. And like I say, he has been good to watch. You know, he’s bags of energy, he’s good on the ball, exciting when he goes forward," said Johnson.

He continued:

"So I think he’s looked really good, and like I say, it’s good for him because he has had to wait a long time for his chance. But for me, at the moment, he’s taken it.”

Gusto's performances could ease any tension about Reece James' future at Stamford Bridge.