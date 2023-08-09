Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues want Neymar; Brighton chief opens up on Moises Caicedo saga, and more - August 9, 2023

Chelsea are looking to improve their squad following an underwhelming 2022-23 season. The Blues finished 12th in the Premier League and ended the campaign without silverware.

Meanwhile, the London giants remain interested in Paris Saint-Germain attacker Neymar. Elsewhere, Brighton & Hove Albion CEO Paul Barber has opened up on midfielder Moises Caicedo’s future.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on August 9, 2023:

Chelsea want Neymar

Neymar could be on the move this summer.

Chelsea are interested in Neymar, according to RMC Sport. The Brazilian forward remains unsettled at Paris Saint-Germain following another injury riddled season in Paris. The Ligue 1 champions were previously keen to offload the 31-year-old this summer. Neymar has already informed the French club that he wants to leave.

The Brazilian would prefer to return to Barcelona, but the Blaugrana do not have the finances to bring back the plyer. Neymar wants to stay in Europe for now and is likely to be enticed by a move to Stamford Bridge. The Blues are engaged in talks with the player’s entourage regarding a possible move before the end of the summer.

The London giants have the finances to pull off the deal, as well as afford the 31-year-old’s meaty salary. Having played under Mauricio Pochettino at Paris, Neymar could be open to a reunion at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea are long-term admirers of the Brazilian and could get their man this year.

Brighton & Hove Albion chief opens up on Moises Caicedo saga

Moises Caicedo is eager to move to Stamford Bridge.

Paul Barber has admitted that Brighton & Hove Albion want to keep Moises Caicedo at the club beyond the summer.

The Ecuadorian midfielder is a priority target for Chelsea this summer. The Blues have seen three offers for the player turned down by the Seagulls, who reportedly want £100 million to part ways with their prized asset.

Barber told Sky Sports that the door is open for Caicedo's potential move away from the Amex this summer.

“For a young player like Moises at 21, he’s probably one of the best midfield players in the world already at his age, and we’ve had a fantastic time working with him.

"And we want it to continue. We’ve got him under a long contract. We’re also realistic to know there is interest in him,” said Barber.

He continued:

“As a young man, that interest is inevitably going to have an impact on your thought process and unsettle you a little bit. We understand that. But for now, he’s a Brighton player. He's under contract.

"We expect him to work hard, prepare for the new season, and we’ll see what happens as the window goes on. The window’s got a long way to go. We’d love to keep him. He’s a really important player. We’ll see where we are.”

Caicedo could be a stellar replacement for N’Golo Kante at Stamford Bridge.

Mauricio Pochettino to make final decision in Dusan Vlahovic swap deal

Dusan Vlahovic is wanted at Stamford Bridge.

Mauricio Pochettino will make the final call regarding a potential swap deal involving Dusan Vlahovic and Romelu Lukaku, according to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Chelsea are locked in talks with Juventus regarding the transfer, with Pochettino eager to add a new No. 9 to his ranks before the end of the summer. The Serb has been identified as a target, and the London giants are hoping to use the Bianconeri’s interest in Lukaku to sweeten the deal.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano added that the Serie A giants want the Belgian and £40 million to part ways with Vlahovic.

“There will be a new round of talks between Chelsea and Juventus over a Dusan Vlahovic and Romelu Lukaku swap deal soon. The next meeting has already been booked but will be done through intermediaries, who will talk to both sides of the deal.

"In addition to Lukaku, Juve want €40m in order to part ways with Vlahovic, and this will be discussed in the near future,” wrote Romano.

He continued:

“Chelsea are still discussing internally whether they want to make the deal happen, and it will come down to Mauricio Pochettino, who is a key player in this game. The Chelsea manager’s answer will determine whether the deal goes further.”

Lukaku is desperate to leave Stamford Bridge this summer.