Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues want to renew star defender's contract; Manchester City interested in English ace, and more - 27th June 2021

Chelsea are ready to indulge in this summer’s transfer window to bring in a few stars to fight for the the league title next season. The Blues finished fourth in the Premier League last season and won the UEFA Champions League. Thomas Tuchel led the side to the FA Cup final too, but his team lost against Leicester City.

Chelsea are attempting to make the right reinforcements before the new season commences. However, the Blues are also eager to hold on to their current stars as they hope to achieve more success under Thomas Tuchel.

On that note, let’s take a look at the key Chelsea transfer news as on 27th June 2021.

Chelsea want to renew Andreas Christensen's contract

Chelsea are eager to tie down Andreas Christensen to a new deal, according to Absolute Chelsea via Goal.

The Dane has been in fabulous form for his nation at Euro 2020, so the Blues are eager to renew his contract to ward off interest from potential suitors. Christensen won rave reviews after a string of impressive performances as part of a back three at the fag end of last season.

Andreas Christensen vs Wales:



3 interceptions

2 clearances

1 tackle

3 recoveries

3/5 aerial duels won



Danish Maldini. pic.twitter.com/OrAv02k6Iv — ExpectedChelsea (@ExpectedChelsea) June 26, 2021

The Dane failed to impress under Frank Lampard but has gone from strength to strength under Thomas Tuchel.

Chelsea have been linked with a move for a central defender, but Christensen is expected to play a pivotal role under Tuchel next season as well. The player’s current contract expires next summer, and he has appeared on the radars of both Paris Saint-Germain and AC Milan.

As such, the Blues want to end all speculation about Christensen's future and ensure that he stays at Stamford Bridge beyond the upcoming campaign.

Manchester City interested in Reece James

Manchester City are interested in Reece James, according to The Hard Tackle via The Athletic.

The Englishman is highly regarded by Pep Guardiola, who is eyeing improvements in his squad after a defeat in the final of the UEFA Champions League against Chelsea. James was instrumental in Thomas Tuchel’s European success at Stamford Bridge, and his versatility has endeared the player to the German tactician.

Guardiola has added Reece James to his wish-list of players he would like Man City to sign this summer.



(The Athletic) pic.twitter.com/FfJ5HItj93 — Footy Accumulators (@FootyAccums) June 26, 2021

However, Chelsea are in the market to sign a right-back with the ability to provide more penetration in the final third. The Blues are looking at options after failing in their pursuit of Achraf Hakimi, and that could force James to look for greener pastures. The interest from City could then test his resolve.

Chelsea in a two-horse race for Ivan Toney

Chelsea are engaged in a two-horse race with Everton for Ivan Toney, according to Barry Fry, Peterborough’s Director of football. Toney has been brilliant for Brentford since joining from Peterborough last season, scoring 30 goals in 44 appearances.

Speaking to This is Football, Fry said that Toney could be a fall-back option for the Blues this summer.

“I still think (teams) like Everton and even Chelsea (are interested in him). I know Chelsea are looking at the top range of centre-forwards, but I know they’ve watched him and like him, and if they don’t get A, B and C, who knows? Then I expect Ivan to go for £40 million, £45 million, £50 million,” said Fry.

