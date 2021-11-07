Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues want to sign €90 million Nigerian striker; German defender offered massive wages to join Real Madrid, and more - 7th November 2021

Chelsea were held to a 1-1 draw by Burnley at Stamford Bridge on Saturday. The Blues failed to hold on to a 1-0 first-half lead as The Clarets equalised late in the second half. Nevertheless, Chelsea remain atop the Premier League table.

Meanwhile, Chelsea want to sign a Nigerian striker who plays for Napoli. Elsewhere, Real Madrid are attempting to lure a Blues defender by offering him a lucrative salary package.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on 7th November 2021.

Chelsea want to sign Victor Osimhen

Chelsea want to sign Victor Osimhen, according to The Hard Tackle via El Nacional.

The Blues are preparing to move for the Nigerian next summer. Osimhen first caught the eye while playing for Lille. He joined the Ligue 1 giants in 2019, and enjoyed a stellar debut campaign. Osimhen scored 18 times and set up six others in 38 games for Lille, earning a move to Napoli last summer.

After an impressive first year with the Serie A side, the Nigerian has hit a higher gear in the current campaign. Osimhem has registered nine goals and two assists in 12 games across competitions so far, earning the attention of The Blues.

Chelsea are on the lookout for a new number nine who can share goalscoring responsibilities with Romelu Lukaku. The Belgian’s recent injury has laid threadbare the lack of an able backup in the Chelsea squad.

The Blues are hoping to address the issue by roping in Osimhen next summer. Timo Werner is likely to leave Stamford Bridge after failing to make a mark in London.

Chelsea want to bring in a new striker to take Werner's place. Erling Haaland remains the preferred choice, but the Premier League giants have now turned their attention to Osimhen. However, the Nigerian is expected to cost around €90 million.

Antonio Rudiger offered massive wages to join Real Madrid

Real Madrid are willing to offer Antonio Rudiger €10 million per year.

Real Madrid are willing to offer Antonio Rudiger €10 million per year to move to the Santiago Bernabeu, according to The Chelsea Chronicles via Calciomercato.

The German defender is currently in the final 12 months of his Chelsea contract. The Blues are eager to tie him down to a new deal, but have only offered him £140,000 per week in wages.

Real Madrid are looking to lure Chelsea's Antonio Rudiger on a free transfer with the Spanish giants set to offload stars to secure the German.

Real Madrid are planning to secure the German’s services on a Bosman move next summer. Los Blancos are ready to offer him weekly wages of around £200,000 a week.

Thomas Tuchel happy with Chelsea's Ross Barkley

Thomas Tuchel is pleased with Ross Barkley’s performance against Burnley

Thomas Tuchel was pleased with Ross Barkley’s performance against Burnley. The Englishman was afforded a rare place in the starting eleven against The Clarets.

Speaking after the game, Tuchel also challenged Barkley to make the most of the opportunities that come his way.

“It was the perfect position for Ross to start today. He waited a long time, and he has made a huge impact in our matches when he came on (from the bench). He had a good match,” said Tuchel

“You need to be ready if you play for Chelsea, if you think you are ready and positive there is always a chance to come onto the pitch,” said Tuchel.

