Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues want Zinedine Zidane; club confident of N'Golo Kante stay, and more - February 23, 2023

Chelsea are tenth in the Premier League after 23 games, 11 points behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur, albeit with a game in hand. The two London sides face each other in the league on Sunday (February 26).

Meanwhile, the Blues want to replace Graham Potter with Zinedine Zidane. Elsewhere, the London giants are confident of tying N'Golo Kante down to an extension.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on February 23, 2023:

Chelsea want Zinedine Zidane

Zinedine Zidane has admirers at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are planning to replace Graham Potter with Zinedine Zidane, according to Football Insider.

The Blues had previously viewed Potter as a long-term appointment but are increasingly worried about the team's recent form. Zidane is available and has a fearsome reputation that appeals to the club hierarchy.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #Zidane



“Maybe I will have time until June, but things can go very fast — for sure, to resume coaching remains my desire”. Zinedine Zidane: “Now I have time… but I don't know for how long. I know I want to coach again”, he said during Alpine F1 event.“Maybe I will have time until June, but things can go very fast — for sure, to resume coaching remains my desire”. Zinedine Zidane: “Now I have time… but I don't know for how long. I know I want to coach again”, he said during Alpine F1 event. 🇫🇷 #Zidane“Maybe I will have time until June, but things can go very fast — for sure, to resume coaching remains my desire”. https://t.co/7cqIBfgQgQ

The Frenchman has enjoyed tremendous success during his two stints with Real Madrid. He's yet to take up a football managerial role since leaving Los Blancos in 2021 but remains eager to take up his next assignment. The Blues are impressed by Zidane's profile and track record and believe he could be the ideal candidate to take the club forward.

The Premier League giants are eager to install the Frenchman at the helm of matters at Stamford Bridge. However, they're yet to approach him.

Blues confident of N'Golo Kante stay

N'Golo Kante remains a key figure at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are confident of extending N'Golo Kante's stay at Stamford Bridge, according to The Telegraph via Caught Offside.

The French midfielder is currently out injured, while his contract expires at the end of this season. The 31-year-old is yet to commit his future to the club, with talks ongoing between the two parties. However, there's growing confidence at the club that Kante will sign a new deal.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #CFC



Kanté’s priority has always been to stay as he loves Chelsea — key factor in the negotiation, waiting on final details. Chelsea are progressing in talks with N’Golo Kanté over new deal — there’s optimism to get it done, still waiting to decide on length of the contract.Kanté’s priority has always been to stay as he loves Chelsea — key factor in the negotiation, waiting on final details. Chelsea are progressing in talks with N’Golo Kanté over new deal — there’s optimism to get it done, still waiting to decide on length of the contract. 🔵 #CFCKanté’s priority has always been to stay as he loves Chelsea — key factor in the negotiation, waiting on final details. https://t.co/KgV6HXIMUQ

The Blues have struggled in the absence of their midfield dynamo this season, further emphasising his importance to the team.

Apart from his presence on the pitch, Kante is also a leader in the backroom. His experience and attitude could play a vital role as the London giants attempt to get back to their heydays. Kante is expected to make a full recovery and return to the first team soon.

Graham Potter retains players' confidence, says Ben Jacobs

Graham Potter is still appreciated by Chelsea players, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

The English manager is under tremendous pressure at Stamford Bridge, following a dismal run of two wins in 14 games across competitions. Recent reports have suggested that senior players at the club are unhappy with Potter.

However, in his column for Caught Offside, Jacobs refuted those claims, saying that the manager is liked and respected at Cobham.

"The final point to add is despite rumours suggesting some senior players are unhappy under Potter, my understanding remains he’s liked and respected at Cobham. He held a series of early one-on-ones to set the tone when he joined and has an open-door policy, which is appreciated," wrote Jacobs.

Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL Paul Merson believes it will be extremely difficult for Graham Potter to recover if Chelsea lose to London rivals Tottenham this weekend... Paul Merson believes it will be extremely difficult for Graham Potter to recover if Chelsea lose to London rivals Tottenham this weekend... 👀 https://t.co/YCoDut08cT

Jacobs pointed out that while players like Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Raheem Sterling and Mason Mount are frustrated, there's no mutiny in the backroom.

"One or two players are clearly frustrated, like Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who has missed out on the last three Premier League matchday squads and was excluded from Chelsea’s updated 25-man list for the Champions League. But this was a decision made by both Potter with the board’s backing," wrote Jacobs.

He added:

“I think Raheem Sterling was a little uncomfortable when asked to play at wing-back, and Mason Mount hasn’t found his scoring form of last season. But none of this means there is a mutiny against the manager. It’s really more a by-product of Chelsea’s squad being too big and the team lacking a bit of confidence and identity."

Jacobs concluded:

“Due to the huge upheaval at Chelsea at all levels since the new owners came in, and with all the big spending, there is almost an expectation of daily soap opera at Stamford Bridge. But I believe behind-the-scenes there remains a clear plan ahead of a big few weeks for Chelsea.”

The Blues have won eight and lost as many of their 23 Premier League games this season.

