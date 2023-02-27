Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues warned against Mason Mount sale; Jose Mourinho backed to return, and more - February 27, 2023

Chelsea succumbed to a 2-0 defeat at city rivals Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday (February 26) in the Premier League. Graham Potter’s team are now 14 points behind fourth-placed Spurs.

Meanwhile, former Blues midfielder Emmanuel Petit has warned the club against selling Mason Mount. Elsewhere, former Real Madrid midfielder Antonio Cassano has backed Jose Mourinho to return to Stamford Bridge.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on February 27, 2023:

Chelsea warned against Mason Mount sale

Mason Mount’s future is up in the air.

Emmanuel Petit has urged Chelsea to keep Mason Mount at Stamford Bridge. The English midfielder is in the final 18 months of his contract with the Blues. The two parties have been locked in talks for a new deal, but there has not been a breakthrough yet.

The 24-year-old has been linked with a move away from the club, with Liverpool reportedly monitoring his situation with interest.

However, speaking to Premier League Odds, as cited by The Metro, Petit said that Mount deserves to stay at the club.

“Chelsea should try their best to keep Mount. I know he’s been linked with some big clubs, but taking away this season, he has been remarkable, and he’s grown up with the club. He was developing into a brilliant midfield player, with goals and assists, and I think this year has been a transition year for Chelsea – so don’t put everything in a rubbish bin,” said Petit.

He added:

“He’s one of the last English players in the dressing room, too, which is very important for the fans. Chelsea should not make a stupid decision to sell Mount; he should stay at Chelsea.”

Mount has appeared 32 times across competitions for the London giants this season, registering three goals and six assists.

Jose Mourinho backed to return

Jose Mourinho has been tipped to make a return to Stamford Bridge.

Antonio Cassano reckons Jose Mourinho could be back at Stamford Bridge. The Portuguese manager enjoyed two highly successful stints with Chelsea and is currently in charge of AS Roma. However, with Graham Potter struggling since taking charge of the Blues, Mourinho could be an option for the club to consider.

Speaking on Bobo TV, as relayed by Sport Witness, Cassano said that Mourinho would jump at the opportunity to return to the Premier League.

“If Inzaghi were to be fired, I would rule out the return of JoseoMourinho. If an offer from the Premier League were to arrive, the Special One would choose England. The fans fell in love with his attitude (in Italy), but he intends to leave, and for me, he can only go back to Chelsea,” said Cassano.

Potter has now managed just two wins in his last 15 games across competitions with the London giants.

Romelu Lukaku wants Inter Milan stay, says Beppe Marotta

Romelu Lukaku doesn’t have a future at Stamford Bridge.

Romelu Lukaku wants to stay at Inter Milan, according to club CEO Beppe Marotta.

The Belgian striker is currently on loan with the Nerazzurri but is scheduled to return to Chelsea at the end of the season. However, the player is unlikely to be part of plans at Stamford Bridge next season.

Speaking to Sky Sports Italia, as cited by Sempre Inter, Marotta said that the Serie A side could consider the player’s return next season.

“Talking about it now would be premature. In June, he’ll return to Chelsea, and then it will be a new scenario before us, and we’ll see what we can do. He wants to stay, so definitely knowing what he wants. We’ll see if we’re able to go back to negotiations and negotiate a return here with us for next season,” said Marotta.

He added:

“The path we’ve been on the past couple years has been satisfactory, but the coach and the team must do more to solve the problem of inconsistency. We, as a club, are always ready to support them, but it’s ultimately up to them to find a solution by talking and confronting one another over in training.”

Lukaku has registered four goals and one assist in 15 games across competitions for Inter this season.

