Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues warned against signing Manchester City forward; club have to pay £45 million for Brighton full-back, and more - 28 May 2022

Chelsea are looking to bolster their squad after a less than impressive 2021-22 campaign. Manager Thomas Tuchel might need to bring in a few new faces to fight on all fronts next season.

Meanwhile, Paul Merson has warned the Blues against signing a Manchester City forward. Elsewhere, the London giants have to pay £45 million for a Brighton & Hove Albion full-back.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on 28 May 2022:

Paul Merson warns Chelsea against signing Raheem Sterling

Raheem Sterling could be on the move this summer.

Arsenal legend Paul Merson has warned Chelsea against signing Raheem Sterling. The Blues are likely to revamp their attack this summer and have been linked with the Manchester City man.

However, in his column for The Daily Star, Merson said that Sterling won't be a good fit with the London giants.

"Chelsea need a big summer of signings that they might not get. They need at least a couple of defenders because Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen are leaving, and they might not be the only ones leaving either. But they are stuck with Romelu Lukaku. They won't be able to sell him without making a loss, and who could they get to replace him? Top-class centre forwards are scarce. They might go for Raheem Sterling, but he plays the Manchester City way," wrote Merson.

He continued:

"I don't think Raheem Sterling scores 20 goals a season for Chelsea. He likes to arrive late in the box at the far post for a tap-in. There's an art to that. But I don't see that ball getting whipped across the box like that too often at Chelsea, so where does he get his goals from?"

Merson added that Thomas Tuchel has not settled on his best lineup yet:

"I still don't think Thomas Tuchel knows his best lineup if I'm being honest. He has too many options but not enough of his forwards have done the business this season. There's no consistency at Chelsea. That doesn't help either because you can't build up an understanding with the players around you," wrote Merson.

He continued:

"That's Lukaku's problem as well. Granted, I don't think he works hard enough. But he hasn't had the same players around him week in week out either. They chop and change. The mentality has to change as well because when they are on it, they (are) no different to Manchester City and Liverpool."

Blues have to pay £45 million for Marc Cucurella

Marc Cucurella is wanted at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues will have to pay £45 million to secure the signature of Marc Cucurella, according to The Sun.

The Brighton & Hove Albion full-back has enjoyed a fabulous debut season in the Premier League, scoring one goal from 35 appearances. Thomas Tuchel is looking for a replacement for the outgoing Marcos Alonso, and Cucurella fits the bill.

The German manager wants a backup for Ben Chilwell, who has missed a chunk of the season due to injury. Tuchel has his eyes on Cucurella, who has proven his worth in the league.

However, prising him away from the Seagulls would be no mean feat. The player will cost £45 million, while the Blues might also have to ward off competition from Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City.

Chelsea interested in Yves Bissouma

Yves Bissouma has admirers at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues are interested in Yves Bissouma, according to journalist Nathan Gissing. The Mali midfielder is a long-term target for the Blues. His current contract with Brighton & Hove Albion is set to run out in 2023, and he is likely to leave this summer.

Thomas Tuchel is looking to add more bite to his midfield ahead of the new season. Jorginho could leave Stamford Bridge this summer, while N'Golo Kante's future is not set in stone either.

Bissouma has emerged as an option for Tuchel to indulge in. He could hit the ground running at Stamford Bridge, having already played in the Premier League since 2018. However, the Mali international is likely to ignite a bidding war for his signature this summer.

