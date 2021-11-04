Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues willing to pay €25 million for Barcelona star; Moroccan ace wanted by Atletico Madrid, and more - 4th November 2021

Chelsea are preparing to welcome Burnley to Stamford Bridge in the Premier League on Saturday. The Blues are top of the league table after ten games, while the Clarets are stuck in a relegation battle.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are willing to pay €25 million for a Barcelona full-back. Elsewhere, a Blues attacker is wanted by Atletico Madrid. On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on 4th November 2021.

Blues willing to pay €25 million for Sergino Dest

Chelsea are willing to pay €25 million for Sergino Dest, according to The Hard Tackle via El Nacional.

The 20-year-old rose through the ranks at Ajax before moving to the Camp Nou last summer. The American has blown hot and cold since joining the Blaugrana, though, and the trend has continued this season as well. However, that has not stopped The Blues from keeping a close watch on Dest.

The young American has three assists from 15 appearances for Barcelona this season, but has largely not lived up to expectations at Camp Nou. The American was in the good books of Ronald Koeman, but he is reportedly not in the plans of his rumoured successor Xavi.

As such, the Blaugrana are likely to offload Dest next summer. Chelsea are eager to take the American to the Premier League. The Blues are blessed with one of the finest right-backs in the league in Reece James.

But Chelsea lack an able backup for the Englishman in their squad. Thomas Tuchel does have Cesar Azpilicueta in the position. However, he is currently in the final year of his contract, and is already in his 30s.

Tuchel has used Callum Hudson-Odoi in the role, but the youngster prefers a more attacking position. So The Blues believe Dest could be a fine understudy for James.

Hakim Ziyech wanted by Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid are interested in Hakim Ziyech.

Atletico Madrid are interested in Hakim Ziyech, according to The Hard Tackle via Fichajes. The Moroccan arrived at Chelsea last summer with a lot of hype, but has failed to live up to expectations. Ziyech has managed eight goals and five assists from 49 appearances for The Blues so far.

The Moroccan has dropped down the pecking order at Chelsea of late. Ziyech was linked with Atletico Madrid this summer, but a deal failed to see the light of day. However, the La Liga giants remain interested in Ziyech, and could try to secure his services next year.

Antonio Rudiger advised to stay at Chelsea

Dietmar Hamann has advised Antonio Rudiger to stay at Chelsea.

Liverpool legend Dietmar Hamann has advised Antonio Rudiger to stay at Chelsea. Rudiger is in the final 12 months of his current contract with the club. The Blues want Rudiger to prolong his stay at Stamford Bridge, but the German longs for a fresh start elsewhere.

Liverpool and Bayern Munich are among the clubs interested in the player. However, Hamann believes Rudiger is a good fit at Chelsea, and should continue to stay at Stamford Bridge.

“I don’t see any reason why he should leave Chelsea; he did ok in Germany early in his career, but he’s become a much better player since moving abroad,” said Hamann. He suits the way Chelsea play, and I think he’ll stay at the club,” said Hamann.

