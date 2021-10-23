Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues willing to pay €50 million for Real Madrid star; German defender talking to Premier League rivals, and more - 23rd October 2021

Chelsea issued a statement of intent on Saturday against Norwich City. The Blues scored seven goals without reply in a dominant display against the Canaries, who continue to languish at the bottom of the Premier League table.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are willing to pay €50 million for a former star who plays for Real Madrid. Elsewhere, a Blues defender, whose current deal expires next summer, is in contact with Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on 23rd October 2021

Chelsea willing to pay €50 million for Eden Hazard

Chelsea are ready to pay Real Madrid €50 million to bring Eden Hazard back to Stamford Bridge, according to The Hard Tackle via El Nacional. The Belgian has been a shadow of his illustrious self since leaving the Blues to move to the Santiago Bernabeu. The La Liga giants are now running out of patience with him.

However, the Blues believe Hazard could be nurtured back to his best if he returns to familiar surroundings. The Belgian attained legendary status during his time with the Premier League giants. With Timo Werner linked with an exit from the club next year, Chelsea are looking to add more firepower to their frontline.

Hazard has emerged as a realistic option. Real Madrid know it is impossible to recuperate the exorbitant fee they paid for the Belgian's services. Kylian Mbappe is expected to arrive at the club next year, and a move for Erling Haaland is also on the cards.

So Hazard could become surplus to requirements for the La Liga giants. However, Los Blancos are likely to demand more than what the Blues are offering for the Belgian.

Antonio Rudiger talking to Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur

Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly in touch with Antonio Rudiger regarding a move next summer, according to Sport Witness via Gianluca di Marzio.

The German defender is in the final year of his current deal with Chelsea. Rudiger is a pivotal part of Thomas Tuchel's plans, and the Blues are desperate to hold on to him. The German is yet to put pen to paper on a new deal, though, as he is not satisfied by Chelsea's offer.

Rudiger has been linked with top clubs around Europe, and it now appears City and Spurs are also hot on his trail. Di Marzio has claimed that the German is unlikely to sign a new contract with the Blues. Along with the Premier League duo, PSG and Juventus are among Rudiger's possible destinations.

Chelsea decide against £34 million move for Saul Niguez

Chelsea have decided not to take up the option to buy Saul Niguez, according to The Express via Larazon. The Spaniard joined the Blues on this summer's deadline day, on loan for the rest of the season. The Premier League giants have the option of signing Saul permanently for £34 million at the end of the season.

However, Tuchel is not convinced by the Spaniard, and doesn't have him in his plans. Instead, Chelsea could attempt to bring Marcelo Brozovic to Stamford Bridge next summer.

