Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues willing to pay over £80 million for Leicester City defender; Malang Sarr set to join AS Monaco, and more - August 9, 2022

Chelsea remain interested in adding more quality to their squad this summer. Manager Thomas Tuchel failed to mount a title challenge last season and will look to make amends this time.

Meanwhile, the Blues are willing to pay over £80 million for a Leicester City defender. Elsewhere, Malang Sarr is set to join AS Monaco this summer on loan. On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on August 9, 2022:

Chelsea willing to pay over £80 million for Wesley Fofana

Wesley Fofana is wanted at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are ready to offer over £80 million for the signature of Leicester City's Wesley Fofana, according to journalist Matt Law.

The French defender is a target of Tuchel this summer. The German manager remains eager to bring in another centre-back to his roster after snapping up Kalidou Koulibaly.

Fofana fits, the bill, and the Blues are willing to break the bank to get their man. Leicester have long maintained that the player is not for sale. However, the Foxes could let the Frenchman leave if they receive a colossal offer.

Malang Sarr set to join AS Monaco on loan

Malang Sarr will leave Stamford Bridge on loan this summer.

Malang Sarr will join AS Monaco on loan this summer, according to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The French defender is a peripheral figure at Stamford Bridge and has found regular game time difficult to come by. Chelsea are ready to let him leave amid interest from Monaco.

Obligation to buy depends on player appearances - otherwise he will be back at Chelsea next year. Malang Sarr has completed first part of medical with AS Monaco, second scheduled on Tuesday morning then it will be official. Full agreement with Chelsea and player.Obligation to buy depends on player appearances - otherwise he will be back at Chelsea next year. Malang Sarr has completed first part of medical with AS Monaco, second scheduled on Tuesday morning then it will be official. Full agreement with Chelsea and player. 🚨⚪️🔴 #CFCObligation to buy depends on player appearances - otherwise he will be back at Chelsea next year. https://t.co/3qwmd2DHYA

The player has already completed his initial medicals on Monday. The move is likely to be announced after the final round of medicals on Tuesday. The Ligue 1 club will have an obligation to buy the player, depending on the number of appearances he makes.

Cesar Azpilicueta opens up on decision to stay at Stamford Bridge

Cesar Azpilicueta signed a new deal at Stamford Bridge this summer.

Cesar Azpilicueta has said that a heart-to-heart with the new club hierarchy convinced him to stay at Stamford Bridge. The Spaniard was heavily linked with a move to Barcelona this summer before he had a change of heart.

Speaking to the club's website, Azpilicueta admitted that he was considering a new challenge before extending his stay in West London.

"I’m always totally honest, and the conversations were there. I thought after the Club World Cup, winning this trophy and being the first player at Chelsea to win every single trophy available, that perhaps it was time to go back to Spain, maybe for a new challenge," said Azpilicueta.

He continued:

"But then everything happened; we had some really good conversations with the manager and the owners. I’m the captain of this club, and I wanted to stay committed to Chelsea."

Azpilicueta added that the new owners played a part in convincing him to stay.

"The conversations we had will remain private, but we had some really good communications; we said what we thought, and then I realised that I wanted to continue to help my club," said Azpilicueta.

He added:

"I really want to thank the owners because they were very good with me. From day one, the conversations we had were honest and transparent. They told me that they valued me and wanted me to lead this club and these players on and of the pitch."

