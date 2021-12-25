Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues willing to sell Timo Werner to Barcelona; Thiago Silva receives significant offer to leave Stamford Bridge, and more - 24 December 2021

Chelsea reached the semi-finals of the EFL Cup with a 2-0 win over Brentford on Wednesday. The Blues will face Tottenham Hotspur at the start of January for a place in the final.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are willing to sell striker Timo Werner to Barcelona. Elsewhere, Thiago Silva has received a significant offer to leave the Blues.

Chelsea FC @ChelseaFC



Ties are due to take place weeks commencing 3rd and 10th January. 🗓 We'll take on Tottenham in the last four of the #CarabaoCup ! 👊Ties are due to take place weeks commencing 3rd and 10th January. 🗓 We'll take on Tottenham in the last four of the #CarabaoCup! 👊Ties are due to take place weeks commencing 3rd and 10th January. 🗓 https://t.co/jg050pX5TD

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on 24th December 2021.

Chelsea willing to sell Timo Werner to Barcelona

Chelsea are ready to sell Timo Werner to Barcelona.

Chelsea are ready to sell Timo Werner to Barcelona, according to journalist Pol Alonso. The Blues are planning to call time on the German striker's stay at Stamford Bridge. Barcelona are eager to take him to the Camp Nou.

Werner arrived at Chelsea in 2020 from RB Leipzig with a big reputation. However, the 25-year-old has so far failed to live up to expectations. The arrival of Romelu Lukaku has further reduced Werner's game time, so the Blues are looking to bid the German adieu.

Pol Alonso 🎙⚽ @Polyccio8



🇩🇪 El alemán podría llegar cedido al Barça.



✅ El Chelsea aceptaría su cesión y podría incluir una opción de compra.



❌ Cavani está descartado, NO vendrá al Barça.



live #Barça 🚨 NOTICIA FCB: Timo Werner es el delantero que quiere Xavi en enero‼️🇩🇪 El alemán podría llegar cedido al Barça.✅ El Chelsea aceptaría su cesión y podría incluir una opción de compra.❌ Cavani está descartado, NO vendrá al Barça. #FCB live #FCB #FCB arcelona 🚨 NOTICIA FCB: Timo Werner es el delantero que quiere Xavi en enero‼️🇩🇪 El alemán podría llegar cedido al Barça. ✅ El Chelsea aceptaría su cesión y podría incluir una opción de compra.❌ Cavani está descartado, NO vendrá al Barça.#FCBlive #FCB #Barça #FCBarcelona https://t.co/LuN4HmapYs

Despite his penchant to blow hot and cold on the pitch, Werner is not short of suitors. Barcelona have expressed a desire to sign the Chelsea striker. The Blaugrana are short-staffed in attack after the sudden retirement of Sergio Aguero. Manager Xavi is not satisfied with the options at his disposal up front.

Werner has emerged as an option for the La Liga giants. The Blues are also willing to listen to offers for the German. Chelsea are ready to let the 25-year-old leave on loan for the rest of the season with an option to buy next summer. Such an arrangement would suit Barcelona as well.

Thiago Silva receives significant offer to leave Stamford Bridge

Thiago Silva reportedly has a significant offer to leave Chelsea.

Thiago Silva reportedly has a significant offer to leave Chelsea, according to Caught Offside via The Transfer Window Podcast. The Brazilian is in the final year of his current contract with the Blues. The London side have not offered him an extension yet. The 37-year-old now has an option to move to the Middle East next year.

Silva has reportedly been offered a meaty contract, and could be tempted to move to a less competitive league. Chelsea are in a precarious situation, as four of their current defenders are all in the final year of their contracts. As such, the Blues could be least pleased with the development regarding Silva.

Chelsea eyeing move for Sergino Dest

Chelsea are eyeing a move for Sergino Dest.

Chelsea are eyeing a move for Sergino Dest, according to The Express. The Blues have identified the Barcelona full-back as an ideal replacement for Ben Chilwell, who is out with a long-term injury. The London side are particularly enticed by the 21-year-old Dest's ability to play on both flanks.

Also Read Article Continues below

Barcelona could look to offload the player in January to get their finances in order after an imminent £50 million move for Ferran Torres. Chelsea could sign Dest for €30 million, but could face competition from Bayern Munich.

Edited by Bhargav