Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues working on Ian Maatsen renewal; Cole Palmer backed to excel at Stamford Bridge, and more - September 6, 2023

Chelsea suffered a disappointing 1-0 home defeat to Nottingham Forest in their final game at the weekend before the international break. New boss Mauricio Pochettino next faces Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on September 17.

Meanwhile, the Blues are working to tie Ian Maatsen down to a new deal. Elsewhere, new midfielder Cole Palmer, who has arrived from Manchester City, has been backed to excel at Stamford Bridge.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on September 6, 2023:

Chelsea working on Ian Maatsen renewal

Chelsea are working to extend Ian Maatsen's stay at Stamford Bridge, according to Football London.

The Dutchman was the subject of interest from Burnley in the final days of the summer transfer window, which closed on September 1. The Lancashire club submitted a £31.5 million offer for the 21-year-old on deadline day, which was accepted by the Blues.

However, Maatsen opted against a move to Turf Moor and remains happy to fight for his place in Pochettino's squad. The player is highly rated at the club, and the London giants are now ready to tie him down to a new deal. The 21-year-old's contract with Chelsea expires at the end of the season.

Cole Palmer backed to excel at Stamford Bridge

Journalist Ryan Taylor has backed Cole Palmer to become a hit at Stamford Bridge.

The Englishman joined Chelsea from Manchester City in the final days of the summer. Palmer was highly rated at the Etihad but was allowed to leave, as he desired regular football.

Taylor told Give Me Sport that the youngster would be worth his weight in gold in the long run.

"I think it's good business for Chelsea. I think we're in a market nowadays where pretty much anyone is worth £40million to £50million.

"But, actually, if you look long-term, I think Cole Palmer could be a player that has the potential to be worth a lot more than what they've paid for him," said Taylor.

He continued:

"I think he's very technically gifted. He's got a little bit of X-factor. I know he's not the finished article just yet, but he is still so young, so he just needs some time to adapt."

Palmer made his debut for the Blues in the 1-0 league defeat to Nottingham Forest.

James Maddison wasn't interested in joining the Blues this summer

James Maddison was wanted at Stamford Bridge this summer,

The Blues opted not to pursue James Maddison this summer because the player wanted to join Tottenham Hotspur, according to transfer insider Ben Jacobs.

The Englishman left Leicester City this summer to join Spurs and has been a revelation so far. It was recently been reported that the Blues turned down Maddison, as he didn't fit the age limit of players they were targeting.

However, in his column for Caught Offside, Jacobs said that the London giants were willing to make an exception for the Englishman.

"Chelsea’s strategy has been to largely look at players 25-years-old and under. And it’s true they passed up on going for James Maddison, who is now 26. But that wasn’t really down to age alone.

"There will always be exceptions to the age ‘rule’. After all, Mauricio Pochettino is also very keen on having Premier League experience. That’s why Raheem Sterling is seen as so important this season," wrote Jacobs.

He continued:

“Chelsea looked at lots of targets, which is normal in a busy window. But they also knew Maddison preferred the move to Spurs. Maddison wanted London, which also counted against Newcastle, who were very keen at one point but had moved on prior to Spurs’ bid.

"Maddison also wanted to settle his future quickly, having just had new-born twins.”

Maddison has become a vital cog in new Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou's tactics this season.