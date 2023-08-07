Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues working on Romelu Lukaku swap deal; Tyler Adams available for £20 million, and more - August 7, 2023

Chelsea are working to improve their squad after finishing a lowly 12th in the Premier League last season. Mauricio Pochettino has taken charge of the first team last month and is preparing for the upcoming campaign.

Meanwhile, the Blues are working on a swap deal for striker Romelu Lukaku with Juventus. Elsewhere, Leeds United midfielder Tyler Adams could be available for £20 million this summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on August 7, 2023:

Chelsea working on Romelu Lukaku swap deal

Romelu Lukaku is expected to leave Stamford Bridge this summer.

Chelsea are working on a swap deal with Juventus involving Romelu Lukaku and Dusan Vlahovic, according to Gazzetta Dello Sport.

The Blues are keen to offload the Belgian striker this summer, and the player is also looking to end his nightmare at Stamford Bridge. A move back to the Serie A is on the cards, with the Bianconeri interested.

The London giants are also looking to sign a top No. 9 this summer and have their eyes on Bianconeri striker Vlahovic. As such, a swap deal has been proposed that would suit all parties, with Chelsea willing to include a suitable fee in addition to Lukaku for the Serb. However, recent talks between the two clubs have failed to reach a breakthrough.

Juventus want the Belgian plus €40 million for the 23-year-old Vlahovic, but the Blues are offering less in cash. A new round of negotiations is scheduled for the upcoming week, with all parties eager to solve the matter immediately.

Tyler Adams available for £20 million

Tyler Adams is likely to be on the move this summer.

Chelsea could sign Tyler Adams for £20 million this summer, according to The Daily Mail.

The American midfielder is a target for the Blues following his impressive form with Leeds United last season. With his club relegated from the Premier League, Adams’ future remains up in the air this summer. The London giants have been linked with a move for the player recently as they look to refurbish their midfield.

The 24-year-old reportedly has a £20 million release clause in his contract, which has been activated after Leeds were relegated to the Championship. Chelsea could use the situation to their advantage, with their pursuit of Moises Caicedo going nowhere.

Brighton & Hove Albion have remained steadfast on their sky-high valuation of the Ecuadorian, so the Blues could be tempted to consider alternate targets. Adams has emerged as an option.

Conor Gallagher could be tempted to leave Blues this summer

Conor Gallagher could leave Stamford Bridge this summer.

Conor Gallagher could consider a Stamford Bridge departure this summer, according to journalist Paul Brown.

The English midfielder failed to assert his influence in the first team last season, and his position in the starting XI isn't secure anymore. Chelsea are reportedly willing to consider offers for the 23-year-old, with West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur interested.

Recent reports have claimed that Gallagher is a fan of Pochettino and wants to stay and fight for his place in the team. However, Brown told Give Me Sport that the Blues' willingness to let him leave could tempt the player to do so.

"I think he genuinely does want to stay, but the issue is that Chelsea seem only too willing to sell if the price is right. At some point, that's going to come to a head.

"I think if the club accepts a bid, that might make him change his mind because he will think, 'they really don't want me, and I might have to go'," said Brown.

He continued:

"At the moment, that hasn't happened, so it is going to be up to a buying club to put down the right money. Then we'll see whether that is enough to test the resolve of both the club and the player. He wants to succeed at Chelsea, basically."

There's likely to be an intense competition for places at Stamford Bridge next season, with the London giants in the market for midfield reinforcements.