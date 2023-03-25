Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues working on Romeo Lavia deal; Enzo Fernandez wants reunion with Brighton midfielder, and more - March 25, 2023

Chelsea are tenth in the Premier League after 27 games, 11 points behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur. Graham Potter is looking for a top-four finish.

Meanwhile, the Blues are working on a deal to bring Romeo Lavia to Stamford Bridge. Elsewhere, Enzo Fernandez wants a Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder to join him in London.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on March 25, 2023:

Chelsea working on Romeo Lavia deal

Romeo Lavia is wanted at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are working to take Romeo Lavia to Stamford Bridge this summer, according to Football Insider.

The Belgian international has been a revelation for Southampton since joining from Manchester City last summer. The 19-year-old has registered one goal and one assist in 24 appearances across competitions for the Saints this season.

His form has attracted attention from clubs around the league, with City, Arsenal and Manchester United monitoring him. However, the Blues are leading the race for his signature. The London giants are looking for further midfield reinforcements, despite breaking the bank for Enzo Fernandez in January. Chelsea have their eyes on Lavia and believe he can hit the ground running at Stamford Bridge.

City have a £40 million buy-back clause in Lavia's contract, but it only gets activated in the summer of 2024. However, the reigning Premier League champions do have a 20% sell on for the Belgian.

Enzo Fernandez wants Alexis Mac Allister at Stamford Bridge

Alexis Mac Allister has admirers at Stamford Bridge.

Enzo Fernandez has asked Chelsea to sign Alexis Mac Allister this summer, according to Football London via Team Talk.

Fernandez joined the Blues from Benfica in January and has settled in well. The 22-year-old caught the eye at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, forcing the London giants to pay a premium fee for his services.

However, Fernandez now wants to rekindle his partnership with Mac Allister at club level. The two players ran riot at Qatar, playing a key role in Argentina's World Cup triumph. Mac Allister has also been impressive for Brighton & Hove Albion this season, registering nine goals and two assists in 26 games across competitions.

Potter is well aware of the player’s abilities, having worked together at the Amex. The Argentinean is believed to be high up on Chelsea’s priority list as they prepare to revamp their midfield this summer.

Blues eyeing Mohammed Salisu

Mohammed Salisu could leave St. Mary’s Stadium this summer.

The Blues want to sign Mohammed Salisu this summer, according to Football Insider. The Ghana international has gone from strength to strength since joining Southampton from Real Valladolid in 2020.

The 23-year-old has registered 80 appearances for the Saints, registering a goal and an assist. However, with his contract runninig out in less than 18 months, he's yet to sign a new deal. The Blues are alert to the situation and want to bring him to Stamford Bridge this summer.

The London giants were a step away from securing the signature of Salisu in January before negotiations broke down. However, Chelsea are ready to return for the player at the end of the season. Southampton are likely to let him leave for £25 million. Manchester United, Aston Villa and Leicester City are interested in the player, who could ignite a bidding war this summer.

