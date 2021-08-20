Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues working on two more signings, club make decision on Trevoh Chalobah's future, and more - 20th August 2021

Thomas Tuchel has transformed Chelsea's fortunes since arriving at Stamford Bridge in January. The Blues responded well to his tactics last season, enjoying a fantastic resurgence under the German's stewardship.

Tuchel has already conquered the Champions League as well as the UEFA Super Cup and now has his eyes on the Premier League. In order to mount a title challenge, Chelsea are planning to add to their roster before the end of the month.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Chelsea transfer news from 20 August 2021.

Chelsea working on two more additions this summer

Chelsea are eager to bring Jules Kounde to Stamford Bridge this summer

Chelsea are working to add two more stars to their squad before the end of the month, according to The Express via Fabrizio Romano. The Blues have already secured the services of Romelu Lukaku and Marcus Bettinelli, but their business is not over.

Thomas Tuchel is keen to bring a midfielder and a defender to Stamford Bridge and he might just get his wish. Chelsea have been pursuing Jules Kounde all summer, but Sevilla have held firm on their valuation of the Frenchman. The Blues might have to meet his £68m release clause, but they do have funds available.

Chelsea are also interested in adding a midfielder to their squad this summer. Saul Niguez has emerged as a viable option for the Blues. The Spaniard has dropped down the pecking order at Atletico Madrid and could be offloaded. Tuchel will reportedly decide whether to pursue the La Liga star in the next couple of days.

Blues make decision on Trevoh Chalobah's future

Chelsea have decided not to send Trevoh Chalobah out on loan this summer

Chelsea have decided not to send Trevoh Chalobah out on loan this summer, according to Evening Standard. The Englishman impressed in the UEFA Super Cup win over Villarreal and then announced himself in the Premier League with a brilliant goal against Crystal Palace.

Chalobah's current contract expires in 2023, and the Blues were initially expected to send him out on loan.

However, his recent performances have forced Chelsea to alter their plans. Despite a plethora of offers from Premier League clubs as well as abroad, the Blues have decided to keep Chalobah until at least January.

The Englishman has already impressed Tuchel and now has a chance to cement his spot in the starting lineup.

Chelsea interested in Fulham prodigy

Chelsea are interested in Fulham prodigy Fabio Carvalho, according to The Hard Tackle via Football League World. The 18-year-old is in the final year of his current contract and the Blues are keeping a close watch on how the situation unfolds.

The Portuguese joined the Cottagers in 2014 and has developed in leaps and bounds since. Carvalho broke into the Fulham first-team last season and has since amassed nine appearances for the senior side.

His performances have captured the attention of Chelsea, who are among a host of clubs monitoring the youngster. The Cottagers, however, are working to extend Carvalho’s stay at the club.

