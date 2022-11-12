Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Brighton forward opens up on Stamford Bridge links; Brazilian prodigy visits Blues training ground, and more - November 12, 2022

Chelsea will travel to St. James' Park on Saturday (November 12) to face Newcastle United in the Premier League. Graham Potter's side desperately need a win to rejuvenate their quest for a top-four finish this season.

Meanwhile, a Brighton & Hove Albion forward has opened up on reports linking him to Stamford Bridge. Elsewhere, a Brazilian prodigy has visited the Blues' training ground.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on November 12, 2022:

Leandro Trossard opens up on Stamford Bridge links

Leandro Trossard has admirers at Stamford Bridge.

Leandro Trossard has said that Chelsea have not contacted either him or Brighton & Hove Albion about a possible move so far.

The Belgian forward has gone from strength to strength this season with the Seagulls and is reportedly a target for the Blues.

Vince™ @Blue_Footy Trossard on Chelsea transfer rumours: "Chelsea have in any case not yet reported. Not with Brighton and not with me. I have to wait and see. I want to finish strong at Brighton and leave for Qatar with that good feeling."



{Het Laatste Nieuws} Trossard on Chelsea transfer rumours: "Chelsea have in any case not yet reported. Not with Brighton and not with me. I have to wait and see. I want to finish strong at Brighton and leave for Qatar with that good feeling."{Het Laatste Nieuws}

However, speaking to Het Laatste Nieuws, as cited by The Metro, Trossard said that he's focused on giving his best for Brighton.

"Chelsea have in any case not yet reported. Not with Brighton and not with me. I have to wait and see. I want to finish strong at Brighton and leave for Qatar with that good feeling," said Trossard.

Trossard has appeared 13 times across competitions for the Seagulls this season and has scored seven goals.

Endrick visits Chelsea training ground

Endrick has reportedly paid a visit to Chelsea's training ground, according to The Times via Caught Offside. The Palmeiras prodigy is among the most sought-after teenagers in world football. Still only 16, the Brazilian has been impressive for the Palmeiras youth team and recently caught the eye with his senior debut.

Endrick has since scored thrice in six games for the first team and is already being courted by the Blues, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). Multiple clubs around Europe have sent scouts to watch the player, but the London giants are already plotting to steal a march on their rivals.

Chelsea have already hosted the player and his family at Stamford Bridge, with Brazil legend Thiago Silva in attendance. The Blues are doing the groundwork to sign Endrick as soon as he turns 18, but the player is yet to make a decision on his future.

He's likely to be spoilt for choice, so the London giants will have to act fast if they are to get their man.

Graham Potter opens up on Reece James missing out on World Cup slot

Reece James is currently sidelined with a knee injury.

Graham Potter has said that it's natural for Reece James to feel disappointed at failing to make it to England's World Cup squad.

The Chelsea right-back was expected to be in the mix but failed to recover in time from a knee injury to make the cut. The 22-year-old has since expressed his disappointment via social media.

Speaking to the press, Potter said that James always believed he stood a chance to make it to Gareth Southgate's squad.

"It's a natural reaction, isn't it? Reece thought he would be close, he did everything he could to give himself a chance, but in the end fell a little bit short. I can understand the decision and understand Reece's frustration and disappointment, and now we just to try to focus on the rehab and get them back as soon as we can," said Potter.

Potter added that the focus is now on the rehab of both James and Ben Chilwell, who will also miss the World Cup.

"It's a World Cup, and they don’t happen very often; to miss them is disappointing, but they're strong characters. They'll be fine," said Potter.

He continued:

"If you're going to look on the positive, there’s now time to do the rehab as thoroughly as possible without a timescale hanging over them. They can focus on that, and then we have them hopefully for when we restart, and they're back fit and strong and well."

James has appeared ten times for the Blues across competitions this season and has scored twice.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Newcastle vs Chelsea and other EPL GW 16 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes