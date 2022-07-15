Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Cristiano Ronaldo could ruin legacy if he joins Chelsea, says football agent; Thomas Tuchel admits Romelu Lukaku could return, and more - July 14, 2022

Chelsea are looking to revamp their squad this summer after a less than impressive season. The London giants will look to fight for the Premier League next season.

Meanwhile, football agent Rob Segal believes Cristiano Ronaldo could ruin his legacy if he joins the Blues this summer. Elsewhere, Blues manager Thomas Tuchel has admitted that Romelu Lukaku could return to Stamford Bridge next summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on July 14, 2022:

Cristiano Ronaldo could ruin legacy if he joins Chelsea, says Rob Segal

Cristiano Ronaldo is tipped to leave Old Trafford this summer

Rob Segal believes Cristiano Ronaldo will ruin his legacy at Old Trafford if he agrees to join Chelsea. The Portuguese has been linked with a move to Stamford Bridge this summer, amid growing frustrations at Manchester United.

Speaking to Caught Offside, Segal said that Ronaldo's move to London could have commercial significance.

"At the age of 37, with his 500m followers on social media, London, for Cristiano Ronaldo, from a commercial point of view is a much more inviting place to be. Obviously, to be in London would be commercially more central for him. That must be where all this talk is coming from," said Segal.

Segal added that Ronaldo's proposed arrival at Stamford Bridge could ruin his relationship with Red Devils fans, though.

"I think if he does leave Old Trafford, instead of being a hero and leaving a hero, United fans might see him differently. That would be a shame because he is an unbelievable athlete. One of the very best to play the game. Let’s not forget either – he did agree to a contract. He knew the risks involved when he signed on the dotted line; no other clubs were prepared to commit like United," said Segal.

He added:

“Don’t get me wrong, I know the Red Devils aren’t in next season’s Champions League, and that will factor into his decision a bit too, but although Chelsea are going well in this summer’s transfer window, it isn’t like they’re going to run away with the Premier League next season, or be odds-on favourites to go on a deep run in Europe. It would be such a shame, his legacy will be massively dented if he goes through with it.”

Thomas Tuchel admits Romelu Lukaku could return to Stamford Bridge

Romelu Lukaku will play in Serie A next season.

Thomas Tuchel has kept the door open for Romelu Lukaku’s return to Chelsea. The Belgian striker headed back to Inter Milan on a one-year loan this summer after failing to strike a chord at Stamford Bridge.

Speaking recently, Tuchel admitted that Lukaku could return to London next summer but refused to be drawn into the topic.

"We decided together with the owners that we’d let him go. We brought now Raheem Sterling, which gives us a lot of flexibility, a lot of mobility, a lot of attacking options at the front, even if we don’t recruit more players," said Tuchel.

He added:

"Given the fact he’s just on loan, of course there’s a chance. I don’t know if it’s very likely, but it’s not on me to give an outlook on that. There is a chance for it."

Rob Segal believes Mason Mount suffering due to absence of professional agent

Mason Mount (right) is expected to begin negotiations to extend his stay at Stamford Bridge.

Super agent Rob Segal believes Mason Mount is suffering due to the absence of a professional agent. The English midfielder cut ties with Stellar ICM and entrusted his father to be his agent.

However, speaking to Caught Offside, Segal said a lack of experience could hurt Mount as he prepares to have contract talks with Chelsea.

“I think Mason Mount will end up renewing his deal at Chelsea soon. but he doesn’t get professional advice, and it is no coincidence that he has found himself in this situation. Mount is represented by his family after leaving the agency that helped create him,” said Segal.

He added:

“If a player wants to be treated as a professional, you need to put yourself among professional people. Parents don’t always know what is best. Some parents who represent their children get starry-eyed, and it doesn’t always work in their favour.”

He concluded:

“Put it this way – whatever Mount’s next contract is, he’d have got more if he’d stuck with the agency that would know the real numbers, as opposed to parents talking on the touchline thinking they know the right levels.”

