Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: David Moyes ready to fight for Declan Rice; club in advanced talks for Benoit Badiashile, and more - December 28, 2022

Chelsea are expected to invest heavily in the squad at the turn of the year. Graham Potter took charge of the first team in September and will be eager to assemble a squad of his choice.

Meanwhile, David Moyes is ready to fight for Declan Rice, who's wanted at Stamford Bridge. Elsewhere, acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has said that the London giants are in advanced talks to sign Benoit Badiashile.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on December 28, 2022:

David Moyes ready to fight for Declan Rice

Declan Rice has admirers at Stamford Bridge.

David Moyes has vowed to doing everything to keep Declan Rice at the London Stadium. The English midfielder's contract with West Ham United expires in 2024, and he's generating attention from clubs around the country. Chelsea are among his admirers and are preparing to launch an offensive for their former player next year.

The Blues are likely to invest in midfield in 2023 to address the possible departure of N'Golo Kante and Jorginho. However, prising Rice away from the Hammers would be no walk in the park.

Speaking recently, Moyes said that the Hammers are hoping to qualify for the UEFA Champions League to keep their prized asset at the club.

Hrach Khachatryan @hrachoff Chelsea are currently the 'frontrunners' to sign Declan Rice from West Ham.



#CFC Chelsea are currently the 'frontrunners' to sign Declan Rice from West Ham. 🔵Chelsea are currently the 'frontrunners' to sign Declan Rice from West Ham.#CFC https://t.co/FVBWVJhNgQ

"He wants to win and play for a really good side which is going to give him the opportunity to do so. We hope that we can reach the Champions League. It is looking difficult at this time. But we’re not just going to roll over and let Dec walk out of the building, that is for sure. It is going to be a big fight,” said Moyes.

Rice also caught the eye for England at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Chelsea in advanced talks for Benoit Badiashile, says Fabrizio Romano

Benoit Badiashile is likely to move to Stamford Bridge in 2023.

Chelsea are edging closer to Benoit Badiashile, according to Fabrizio Romano. The French defender has gone from strength to strength for AS Monaco recently, prompting interest from the Blues.

Graham Potter remains eager to add more steel to his backline in 2023 and has identified Badiashile as a possible target.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #CFC



There’s an agreement in principle on personal terms with Badiashile, he’s now keen on the move as reported yesterday. Negotiations are progressing to final stages for Benoit Badiashile to join Chelsea, expectation is for the deal to be completed soon for €35/40m fee.There’s an agreement in principle on personal terms with Badiashile, he’s now keen on the move as reported yesterday. Negotiations are progressing to final stages for Benoit Badiashile to join Chelsea, expectation is for the deal to be completed soon for €35/40m fee. 🚨🔵 #CFCThere’s an agreement in principle on personal terms with Badiashile, he’s now keen on the move as reported yesterday. https://t.co/iAW8mCjjym

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that the London giants have had their eyes on the Frenchman for a while.

"Big news yesterday as Chelsea have entered into advanced negotiations over Benoit Badiashile. Some fans asked me about this as it came slightly out of the blue, but he has been on their radar for a while," wrote Romano.

Romano added that the Premier League side have scouted Badiashile multiple times over the past six months.

"Chelsea sent their scouts to monitor Badiashile multiple times in the last six months; he’s highly rated; Juventus also had the player on their list, but they decided to invest on Bremer in the summer. Chelsea are now in advanced talks, they are optimistic," wrote Romano.

He continued:

"As for other options, it’s all quiet on the Piero Hincapie side as of now, just normal interest, while RB Leipzig want more than €90m for Josko Gvardiol."

Badiashile has appeared 16 times across competitions for Monaco this season, registering two goals.

Graham Potter provides Reece James injury update

Reece James aggravated his injury this week.

Graham Potter has said that it's too soon to assess the extent of Reece James’ injury.

The Englishman returned to action for Chelsea against Bournemouth after a lengthy absence due to a knee injury. However, the 23-year-old picked up a knock during the game and could be sidelined for longer.

Ben Jacobs @JacobsBen Graham Potter on Reece James injury. "It's the same area so we're concerned. We'll have to see in the next 24-48 hours. It's a bit too soon [to tell]. But it was in that action, a chop, he felt something. We have to keep our fingers crossed at the moment. He's disappointed." Graham Potter on Reece James injury. "It's the same area so we're concerned. We'll have to see in the next 24-48 hours. It's a bit too soon [to tell]. But it was in that action, a chop, he felt something. We have to keep our fingers crossed at the moment. He's disappointed." https://t.co/u1px0bKkp9

Speaking after the game, the English manager said that he's planning to ease James into action.

"It’s obviously the same area, so we are concerned. We will have to wait for the next 24-48 hours. There was a sort of chop, and he felt something there. We will have to see the extent of it. At the moment, we are just at a stage of hoping it isn’t as bad and keeping our fingers crossed,” said Potter

He added:

“The plan was not for him to play 90 tonight. He was going to play 60-65 minutes, which was a buildup to what he did previously. He’s disappointed, of course, at the moment. We just have to hope it’s not as bad as it was, and he can get a speedier recovery.”

James has appeared 13 times across competitions for Chelsea this season, registering two goals and as many assists.

Lionel Messi or Kylian Mbappe? Ranking the 10 best players of 2022 - Click here!

Poll : 0 votes