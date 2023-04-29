Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: David Ornstein provides Mason Mount update; Blues in talks for Andre Onana, and more - April 29, 2023

Chelsea lock horns with Arsenal at the Emirates on Tuesday (May 2) in the Premier League. Frank Lampard’s team will be eager to pick up a win and put a dent in their city rival’s title challenge.

Meanwhile, acclaimed journalist David Ornstein has provided an update regarding the future of midfielder Mason Mount. Elsewhere, the Blues are in talks to sign Inter Milan goalkeeper Onana this summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on April 29, 2023:

David Ornstein provides Mason Mount update

Mason Mount is yet to extend his stay at Stamford Bridge.

David Ornstein has said that Chelsea will either tie Mason Mount to a new deal or offload him this summer. The English midfielder is in the final 18 months of his contract, but talks for an extension haven’t been fruitful yet.

Speaking recently on YouTube channel Rio Ferdinand Presents Five, Ornstein said that the incoming manager will have a say on Mount’s future.

“Mason Mount will have been a player that came across Pochettino’s intrays during the managerial talks, and despite the well-documented situation that’s been reported in recent months (no agreement on new contract and talks have been parked till the summer), you can still have dialogue and conversations, and I revealed last week that Todd Boehly and Mount have had in-person conversations,” said Ornstein.

He continued:

“What was said to Mount was how much the club value him and that they do want to renew him. It’s a massive decision for both parties. Chelsea’s stance is that they will either renew or sell, but let’s not forget, the new manager that comes into Chelsea will have a big say on this matter.”

Mount will not be short of options if he wants to leave, with Liverpool eyeing him with interest.

Chelsea in talks for Andre Onana

Andre Onana is wanted at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea have already held talks with Inter Milan to facilitate a move for Andre Onana this summer, according to Sport Mediaset via Sport Witness.

Recent reports have said that the Blues are interested in the Cameroonian goalkeeper. It has been reported that the Premier League side wanted to offer Kepa Arrizabalaga in a swap deal for Onana.

However, it's now believed that the Nerazzurri are not too keen on a swap deal. The Serie A giants value the 27-year-old at €40 million and want the entire amount in cash.

Inter have already identified Guglielmo Vicario as Onana’s replacement and are not interested in Kepa. The Italian side want a straight deal for the Cameroon international, but the London giants would prefer a player-plus cash offer.

Stan Collymore urges Tottenham Hotspur to hijack Blues’ move for Mauricio Pochettino

Mauricio Pochettino is the frontrunners for the hot seat at Stamford Bridge.

Former Liverpool striker Stan Collymore has advised Tottenham Hotspur to hijack Chelsea’s move for Mauricio Pochettino.

The Argentinean manager is close to taking charge at Stamford Bridge this year. Spurs are also looking for a new manager after ending their association with Antonio Conte.

Speaking to Caught Offside, Collymore questioned whether Tottenham chief Daniel Levy’s pride is stopping him from rehiring Pochettino.

“I can’t believe Spurs haven’t tried to rival Chelsea for Mauricio Pochettino. He still hasn’t been confirmed as Chelsea’s new permanent boss, so if I was Daniel Levy, I would go to him and say ‘we’ll offer you better terms; we’ll give you plenty of time, and we’ll finally spend the money needed to bring in some top quality players’,” said Collymore.

He added:

“I don’t know if Levy’s pride is stopping him from trying to re-hire Pochettino or not. I don’t think the pair ended on really bad terms, but I don’t think it was a particularly pleasant departure either. I am sure there is still some frustration on Pochettino’s part over the way he was treated and how his time in London came to an end.”

Pochettino is yet to take up a managerial position since parting ways with Paris Saint-Germain last summer.

