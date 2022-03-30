Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Declan Rice advised to stay at West Ham United, Timo Werner eager to leave, and more - 30 March 2022

Chelsea will look to continue their recent momentum when they welcome Brentford to Stamford Bridge on Saturday. Manager Thomas Tuchel's wards have been in blistering form of late as they attempt to chase down Manchester City atop the points table.

Meanwhile, Carlton Cole has advised Declan Rice to stay at West Ham United. Elsewhere, Timo Werner is eager to leave Stamford Bridge this summer. On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer news as on 30th March 2022:

Declan Rice advised to stay at West Ham United by Carlton Cole

Declan Rice is wanted at Stamford Bridge.

Former West Ham United striker Carlton has advised Declan Rice to stay at the London Stadium. The 23-year-old has been linked with a move away from the Hammers this summer. Chelsea and Manchester United are among the clubs vying for his signature.

However, Cole is adamant his countryman isn't going anywhere. Speaking at a recent event, Cole ruled out both the Blues and the Red Devils from the race:

"Where is he going? I just can't see him going anywhere and (clubs) affording the price. I don't think Chelsea can do it at the moment for obvious reasons for this season. Where else is he going to go? Man United? No, they aren't in a good place at the moment either. Why go to Man United when you can stay at West Ham?" said Cole.

He continued:

"We'll finish above Man United, and what are you gonna say then? Nothing, you can't just go and get our best players. We'll finish above Man United, and no one is going to stay anything. He is gonna stay at the best club possible. Especially if they bring somebody else in that compliments his style, you've got (Tomas) Soucek there, bring another striker in and all of this conversation will be done at the end of the season."

Henry Winter @henrywinter Declan Rice outstanding, covering, intercepting and creating. #eng look more confident and assertive with Rice in central midfield. Such an important player for England. Starter. #eng swi Declan Rice outstanding, covering, intercepting and creating. #eng look more confident and assertive with Rice in central midfield. Such an important player for England. Starter. #engswi

Cole added that Rice has no reason to leave West Ham:

"I don't see a reason why he (Rice) should want to leave. He is not the sort of guy that is going to be chasing after money; otherwise he'd have done that by now. He knows his home truths; he knows exactly what he needs to do, and that is play regular football, and he is doing that at West Ham, and he is the main man."

Timo Werner eager to leave Chelsea

Timo Werner could be on his way out of Stamford Bridge.

Timo Werner is desperate to leave Chelsea this summer, according to The Hard Tackle via Sport1.

The German forward has failed to live up to expectations at Stamford Bridge. He is no longer first choice under manager Thomas Tuchel and is reportedly frustrated with the situation. The 26-year-old has enjoyed great success with his national team, but he has failed to replicate that form with the Premier League giants.

Pys @CFCPys BREAKING : Timo Werner and his advisor are looking to leave Chelsea, Thomas Tuchel and Chelsea will not stand in his way if the price is above €40m ( £33m ), his agent is already talking to several clubs, one of which is Dortmund, however salary is an issue. ( @berger_pj BREAKING : Timo Werner and his advisor are looking to leave Chelsea, Thomas Tuchel and Chelsea will not stand in his way if the price is above €40m ( £33m ), his agent is already talking to several clubs, one of which is Dortmund, however salary is an issue. ( @berger_pj ) https://t.co/utq6TXr37m

The Blues have also run out of patience with Werner and are willing to let him leave this summer for €40 million. Borussia Dortmund are interested in the German and could turn to him if they lose Erling Haaland at the end of the season. However, Werner's €16 million-a-year wages could be a stumbling block.

Blues interested in Ismael Gharbi

Ismael Gharbi is one of the emerging talents in French football.

Chelsea are interested in Ismael Gharbi, according to Goal. The 17-year-old is the next big thing to come out of the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) academy.

He has been training with the first team and is tipped to have a great future ahead. However, the Frenchman’s current contract with the Parisians expires at the end of the season, and he is yet to commit himself to the club.

Gharbi has failed to break into the first team and is reportedly frustrated at the lack of chances at the Parc des Princes. The Blues are plotting to take advantage of the situation and take him to Stamford Bridge. However, the London giants will could competition from Liverpool for the 17-year-old’s signature.

