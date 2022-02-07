Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Declan Rice wants move to Stamford Bridge; Barcelona targeting Blues trio, and more - 7 February 2022

Chelsea are preparing to face Al Hilal in the semi-finals of the FIFA Club World Cup on Wednesday at the Mohammed Bin Zayed Stadium. The London side are desperate to lift the coveted trophy for the first time, having failed to do so a decade ago.

Meanwhile, Declan Rice prefers a move back to Stamford Bridge over joining Manchester United. Elsewhere, Barcelona are reportedly targeting three Blues defenders.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on 7th February 2022:

Declan Rice wants move to Stamford Bridge

Declan Rice prefers a move back to Stamford Bridge.

Declan Rice prefers a move back to Stamford Bridge, according to The Daily Mail. The Englishman is wanted by Manchester United, who have made him their number one target for the summer. However, the 22-year-old wants to return to the London giants.

Rice rose through the ranks at Stamford Bridge, but was allowed to leave when he was just 14. The Englishman has since evolved into one of the finest defensive midfielders in Europe. His rise to fame at West Ham United has endeared him to the likes of Manchester United and Manchester City.

The Red Devils were dealt a reality check by Middlesbrough in the FA Cup. Interim manager Ralf Rangnick saw his wards lose on penalties. The German will be aware that a defensive midfielder is one of the most pressing needs at Old Trafford. Rice seems to the ideal man for the job.

Manchester City, meanwhile, are also interested in the Englishman. The Hammers are expected to demand at least £100 million for their prized asset, who could ignite a bidding war in the summer. However, Rice only has eyes for the Blues.

The 22-year-old recently admitted that he still spends time at Kingston-upon-Thames, a few miles from Stamford Bridge, where he grew up. He remains eager to return to his alma mater, and Chelsea are also interested in a reunion. However, the London side will have to offload N'Golo Kante to make space for Rice in the squad.

The Blues are laying down succession plans for the Frenchman, who turns 31 in March. They have already earmarked Rice as a possible replacement.

Barcelona targeting Anthony Rudiger, Andreas Christensen and Cesar Azpilicueta

Barcelona are planning to sign three Chelsea players this summer, including Antonio Rudiger.

Barcelona are planning to sign three Chelsea players this summer, according to journalist Dean Jones.

Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen and Cesar Azpilcueta are all in the final six months of their current contracts. The north London side have found little joy in their attempts to tie them down to new deals. All three are expected to leave Stamford Bridge as free agents at the end of the season.

Dean Jones @DeanJonesSoccer Hearing that Barcelona now showing some interest in signing Rudiger, as well as Christensen and Azpilicueta. Would be pretty big if all three came through but I’m still surprised Chelsea have even allowed for this scenario to unfold Hearing that Barcelona now showing some interest in signing Rudiger, as well as Christensen and Azpilicueta. Would be pretty big if all three came through but I’m still surprised Chelsea have even allowed for this scenario to unfold

La Liga giants Barcelona are planning to take the three defenders to the Camp Nou. The Blaugrana are looking to bolster their backline this summer, and have been linked with moves for Azpilicueta and Christensen. However, they have now included Rudiger on their wish list.

All three players are likely to demand hefty salaries, so it remains to be seen if Barcelona go ahead with their ambitious raid on Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea receive blow in Jules Kounde pursuit

Chelsea have received a blow in their pursuit of Jules Kounde.

Chelsea have received a blow in their pursuit of Jules Kounde, according to The Hard Tackle via Sport. Barcelona have entered the race for the French defender, and want to take him to the Camp Nou this summer. New manager Xavi Hernandez is eager to build his backline around the 23-year-old.

The Blues were very close to signing the Sevilla star last summer. They need to invest in their backline this year, and are likely to return for Kounde at the end of the season. However, they now face competition from the Blaugrana for his signature.

Edited by Bhargav