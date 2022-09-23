Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Denis Zakaria almost joined Liverpool on deadline day; Ousmane Dembele has €50 million release clause till 2023 summer, and more - September 23, 2022

Chelsea will hope for a win against Crystal Palace on October 1 to mark Graham Potter's first Premier League game in charge for his new club. The Englishman took over at Stamford Bridge earlier this month after the departure of Thomas Tuchel.

Meanwhile, Denis Zakaria has said that he was close to joining Liverpool this summer. Elsewhere, Ousmane Dembele, who remains linked with the Blues, has a €50 million release clause that will expire this summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer news as on September 23, 2022:

Denis Zakaria almost joined Liverpool on deadline day

Denis Zakaria was not short of suitors this summer.

Denis Zakaria has said that he was close to a move to Anfield on transfer deadline day this summer. The Switzerland international joined Chelsea on loan this summer from Juventus.

Speaking recently, Zakaria said that Liverpool were also eager to secure his services.

"I heard that from my agent, but in the end it was Chelsea. It all happened very quickly. I didn’t know a move to Chelsea was possible until six hours before the end of the transfer window," said Zakaria.

The Swiss midfielder also said that the style of football at Juventus didn't suit him.

"I think I’ll be happier in England than in Turin. Difficult to say (what went wrong at Juventus). Maybe the style of football wasn’t mine. The team was a lot behind, didn’t have that much space. I’m a player who needs a lot of space for my runs. It might suit me better in England," said Zakaria.

LFC Transfer Room @LFCTransferRoom Denis Zakaria: "It all happened very quickly, I didn’t know a move to Chelsea was possible until 6 hours before the end of the transfer window.



Zakaria added that Tuchel was the reason he moved to Stamford Bridge. However, he remains hopeful of earning his place under Graham Potter.

"Thomas Tuchel was one of the reasons I went to Chelsea; he’s a great coach. But now we haven’t had much time with him, but that’s football. Everything goes fast. I might have a new chance with the new coach (Graham Potter), about whom I’ve heard a lot of good things. I will work a lot to get my place," said Zakaria.

Zakaria is yet to make his Blues debut.

Ousmane Dembele has €50 million release clause till 2023 summer

Ousmane Dembele could leave the Camp Nou next summer.

Ousmane Dembele has a €50 million release clause valid till next summer, according to L'Equipe via Caught Offside.

The French forward signed an extension with Barcelona this summer after months of speculation. However, he could be prised away from the Camp Nou as early as next summer, thanks to a release clause in his contract.

Dembele was a target for Chelsea this year, with former manager Tuchel eager for a reunion. Even after the departure of the German manager, the club could be tempted to dive for the Frenchman next year. If he continues to stay fit and perform, the Blues could secure his services in a bargain deal.

Kai Havertz surprised by Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea exit

Kai Havertz has opened up on Thomas Tuchel's departure.

Kai Havertz has said that he was surprised by the sudden departure of Thomas Tuchel. The German manager was relieved of his duties earlier this month, with Chelsea bringing in Graham Potter as a replacement.

Speaking to Kicker, as cited by The Metro, Havertz said that the decision to sack Tuchel was a bit harsh but he's hopeful of achieving success under Potter.

"Me too (it surprised me). Especially when you consider how we’ve played in the past year and a half and what we’ve won. With the current sixth place in the table, you can’t speak of a messed up start to the season, especially since we have many newcomers who first have to acclimatise," said Havertz.

He added:

"But football is very fast-moving; a lot can happen at any time. Our new coach has made a very good impression; we have a great squad. I think we are in for a good time."

Havertz has one goal from eight appearances for the West London side this season.

