Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Dusan Vlahovic backed for Stamford Bridge success; Cesare Casadei set to leave on loan, and more - August 5, 2023

Chelsea are working to make amends after finishing a lowly 12th in the Premier League last season. Mauricio Pochettino has taken over the reins of the first team last month to help the club reclaim their glory days.

Meanwhile, Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic has been backed to be a hit at Stamford Bridge. Elsewhere, Cesare Casadei is set to leave the Blues on loan this summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on August 5, 2023:

Dusan Vlahovic backed for Stamford Bridge success

Dusan Vlahovic (right) could arrive at Stamford Bridge this summer.

Journalist Dean Jones reckons Dusan Vlahovic would hit the ground running if he arrives at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea have set their sights on the Serbian striker, who looks likely to leave Juventus this summer. The Blues are reportedly working on a player-plus-cash deal for the 23-year-old involving Romelu Lukaku.

Jones told Give Me Sport that the London giants remain interested in Vlahovic despite Nicolas Jackson’s pre-season form.

“I remember a few weeks ago describing how Chelsea had felt out this situation and had a conference call with Juventus ready for talks with the new sporting director over a potential deal.

"On the back of those discussions nothing was picked up, I thought maybe the ship had sailed on Vlahovic for now,” said Jones.

He continued:

“Chelsea felt the situation out. They knew everything they needed to know in terms of signing him, but they didn’t pull the trigger. After what we have seen from Chelsea and Jackson in pre-season, I don’t really see a reason for them suddenly making a signing like this right now, yet I am hearing that the interest remains, and, obviously, there is the whole Lukaku factor now in the mix.”

Jones went on to heap praise on the Serbian hitman, pointing out that Vlahovic could be an improvement on Jackson, too.

"Vlahovic would be an unbelievable signing. Do not underestimate what this guy could do in the Premier League. Jackson has had a good pre-season and adds a really nice mix of assets to the attack, but I’m sticking by my opinion that he won’t score more than 15 goals. Vlahovic has a ceiling much higher than that, in my eyes,” said Jones.

Chelsea have also signed Christopher Nkunku this summer.

Cesare Casadei set to leave on loan

Cesare Casadei is set to leave Stamford Bridge on loan this summer, according to The Telegraph.

The 20-year-old is unlikely to break into the starting XI at Chelsea under Pochettino next season. A temporary move away from the club is likely to be the best bet for the player to continue his development.

The Blues are already in talks with Leicester City regarding a loan deal, and a move is expected to be completed over the weekend. Casadei remains highly rated at Stamford Bridge and could still have a future with the London giants.

However, the Italian will have to prove his worth with the Foxes. An impressive loan spell at the King Power Stadium could open up a world of opportunities for the midfielder.

Mauricio Pochettino eyeing Premier League triumph with Chelsea

Mauricio Pochettino is preparing to fight for the Premier League next season. The Argentinean manager is ringing in the changes this summer to bolster his side's hopes of a top-four finish.

Pochettino is likely to be afforded time to implement his tactics, but the manager is eager for immediate results. Speaking recently, as cited by Caught Offside, the Argentinian said that the Blues need to work on both the present and future.

“We are going to try and win (the Premier League). I am not selling smoke. Chelsea has to try and win (the title). I’ll tell you if it was possible at the end of the season.

"I need to win (now). I am a coach. … and it’s like a striker. If they score, good. If they don’t, (it’s a) problem. The coach is the same. We need to win, and if we don’t, we will struggle,” said Pochettino.

He continued:

“Next week, we are going to face Liverpool (to start the Premier League season) and the mentality is to win. My idea and message to the players, the fans and everyone is that we are Chelsea, and we need to win.

"Today, yesterday, not tomorrow. At the same time, we need to be working hard and be clever in how we are going to prepare for next month, the next six months and the year.”

The Blues have made some smart additions to their squad and remain linked with further reinforcements.