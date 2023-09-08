Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Enzo Fernandez happy at Stamford Bridge; Blues pushing for Malang Sarr exit, and more - September 8, 2023

Chelsea are working to get back to their heyday under new boss Mauricio Pochettino. The Argentinean manager took charge of the first team this summer but has endured a mixed start to the new campaign.

Meanwhile, defender Enzo Fernandez has said that he's happy at Stamford Bridge. Elsewhere, the Blues are pushing to offload defender Malang Sarr this year.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on September 8, 2023:

Enzo Fernandez happy at Stamford Bridge

Enzo Fernandez arrived at Stamford Bridge in January this year.

Enzo Fernandez has said that he's grateful to Chelsea for giving him the opportunity to live his dream.

The Argentinean midfielder became a household name after helping La Albiceleste win the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The Blues subsequently paid Benfica a then British record £107 million to sign him at the start of this year.

Recent reports have claimed that the 22-year-old is unhappy at Stamford Bridge. However, speaking recently, as cited by La Nacion, Fernandez spoke fondly of his move to the London giants.

“We know what the World Cup generates. It opens the doors to many places, as happened to me, who was at Benfica and my move to Chelsea was very great.

"I always said that playing in the Premier League was my dream. I am very grateful to Chelsea for the opportunity,” said Fernandez.

Fernandez also said that he's comfortable playing in any position in midfield.

“They are different positions; at Chelsea, I am playing a little further forward. Nothing changes, because since I was a child I have always played as a five and as a eight, I have no problem.

"With five, you have to stay more with the defenders, and, later on, you have to let go more and be with the forwards,” said Fernandez.

The Argentinean has been one of Pochettino’s best players this season.

Chelsea pushing for Malang Sarr exit

Chelsea are desperate to offload Malang Sarr this year, according to The Athletic. The French defender is a peripheral figure at Stamford Bridge, having dropped down the pecking order recently. The 24-year-old spent last season on loan to Monaco, who opted not to sign him permanently this summer.

With the transfer market still open in Turkey, the Blues are pushing to find Sarr a new club. The 24-year-old will also be keen to secure regular football to get his career back on track.

Saudi clubs have opted to splash the cash on Premier League players this summer, and the Frenchman could also have been a good option for them to consider. However, the transfer market in the Middle East is now closed.

Ben Chilwell still adapting to new role at Stamford Bridge

Ben Chilwell (left) has been handed a new role at Stamford Bridge this season.

Ben Chilwell has said that he's still adapting to a new role under Pochettino. The Englishman has spent his career playing in the left-back or the left wing-back position.

However, the Argentinean manager has used the 26-year-old in a more attacking role this summer. Chilwell told talkSPORT that he's working to repay Pochettino’s trust in him.

“I mean it’s something new, but the manager has put his trust in me to play there, so I’m just trying to repay that trust.

"I’m still learning as I’m going. I’ve been used to playing at left wing-back and before that left-back, so this is a bit higher up the pitch. When I’m playing that high up the pitch, I expect the pressure that’s on me to contribute to goals,” said Chilwell.

He continued:

“Of course, that’s something that I’m going to try and work on and improve in the next few games for Chelsea, to have that goal threat, shoot instead of passing the ball.

"It’s something that is new to me. It's obviously new to Levi (Colwill) as well, but we’re both taking it in our stride, and we’re happy that we’re playing.”

Pochettino is shaping his squad to fit his tactics.