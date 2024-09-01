Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Enzo Maresca wanted two more players this summer; David Fofana likely to leave, and more - September 1, 2024

Chelsea could only manage a 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace on Sunday, September 1, at Stamford Bridge. Nicolas Jackson gave the Blues the lead in the first half, but the visitors responded through Eberechi Eze right after the break.

Meanwhile, new boss Enzo Maresca wanted two more new faces in the squad over the summer. Elsewhere, David Fofana is likely to leave the London giants.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on September 1:

Enzo Maresca wanted two more players this summer

Victor Osimhen

Enzo Maresca wanted a No. 9 and another central defender this summer, according to journalist Jacob Steinberg. Chelsea were heavily involved in the recent transfer window, bringing in multiple new faces.

However, it appears that their new manager wanted at least two more signings but was given neither this summer. Maresca was keen to add a proven No. 9 to his roster this year despite roping in Marc Guiu from Barcelona.

It's believed that the Italian manager had his eyes on Victor Osimhen for the job, but the Blues failed to convince the Napoli striker to make the move. Maresca also asked for a new central defender despite signing Tosin Adarabioyo in July.

With Thiago Silva gone, the Italian manager wanted to further strengthen their backline. The London giants also allowed Trevoh Chalobah to join Crystal Palace on loan on Deadline Day but decided against signing a replacement.

David Fofana likely to leave Chelsea

David Fofana

David Fofana is likely to part ways with Chelsea in the coming days, according to acclaimed transfer guru Fabrizio Romano. The 21-year-old is no longer part of plans at Stamford Bridge and will be allowed to leave this summer.

The Ivorian striker joined the Blues in January 2023 but has appeared just four times for the club. He spent the first half of last season on loan at Union Berlin and joined Burnley in a temporary move in January this year.

The London giants were in talks with Hoffenheim and Sunderland regarding a transfer this summer, but neither move materialised. However, Chelsea remain determined to offload him this year and are exploring options in Turkey, Greece, Netherlands, Portugal and the Middle East.

Jason Sancho happy to join Blues

Jadon Sancho

Jason Sancho has said that he's excited to be back in London this season. The English forward completed a late loan move to Chelsea from Manchester United on Transfer Deadline Day.

The Blues have signed the 24-year-old on loan with an obligation for a permanent transfer if they finish 14th or higher in the Premier League. Sancho was a peripheral figure at Old Trafford last season and apparently pushed to move to Stamford Bridge this summer.

Speaking to Chelsea's media, Sancho revealed that he idolised Didier Drogba and Frank Lampard while growing up.

"I’m really excited to be here. London is where I grew up and I’m happy to be back. It's been a bit crazy. Obviously, it was the last day of the transfer window so it's expected to be a bit crazy, but I'm really happy it's all finally done," said Sancho.

He continued:

"Chelsea is iconic. My idols growing up were Didier Drogba and Frank Lampard and now I have the opportunity to play for this club like them. It’s a great feeling."

Sancho also added that Maresca played a big role in convincing him to join the Blues.

"I think it’s the manager who really drew me to the project. I knew him from his time with Pep Guardiola in Manchester City. He spoke to me on the phone about this project and what he was building here, and for a young player like myself it’s exciting and I can’t wait to get started," said Sancho.

Sancho could struggle for game time at Stamford Bridge this season, with multiple players competing for the attacking positions in Maresca's team.

