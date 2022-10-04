Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Fabrizio Romano confirms Blues' Christopher Nkunku pursuit; club locked in battle with Liverpool for Chicago Fire attacker, and more - October 3, 2022

Chelsea climbed up to fifth in the Premier League standings after beating Crystal Palace 2-1 at Selhurst Park over the weekend. New manager Graham Potter will now have his eyes on the midweek game against AC Milan in the UEFA Champions League.

Meanwhile, acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has confirmed the Blues' pursuit of Christopher Nkunku. Elsewhere, the London giants are locked in a battle with Liverpool for a Chicago Fire attacker.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on October 3, 2022:

Fabrizio Romano confirms Chelsea's Christopher Nkunku pursuit

Christopher Nkunku could be on his way to Stamford Bridge.

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Christopher Nkunku has completed a medical for Chelsea.

The RB Leipzig man is a hot property in European football at the moment and is wanted by clubs around the continent. However, recent reports have suggested that the London giants have stolen a match on their rivals in the race for his signature.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano provided an update on the entire episode.

"We’ve had a lot of stories about Christopher Nkunku in the last 24-48 hours. It’s normal; he’s a top player, and some big clubs are involved, so what’s really going on? From what I’m told, Nkunku has had a medical with Chelsea – it was not a personal medical; Chelsea staff were there, and it was for Chelsea Football Club,” wrote Romano.

The Italian added that the Blues still have to strike an agreement with Leipzig, though.

"This doesn’t mean it’s a done deal; the medical took place a few weeks ago, and Chelsea have sent a proposal to the player, which he’s happy with. But with RB Leipzig, there is still work to do on an agreement,” wrote Romano.

Romano also said that the player is pushing for a move to Stamford Bridge.

“I’m told that Chelsea will try to discuss a fee with Leipzig before activating the clause in June 2023; so it’s possible they will discuss different price tag or payment terms. As of now, Chelsea are pushing and are leading the race, also on the player’s side,” wrote Romano.

Nkunku has eight goals from 12 games this season.

Blues locked in battle with Liverpool for Jhon Duran

Chelsea are locked in a battle with Liverpool for Jhon Duran, according to The Sun via Caught Offside. The Columbian forward has been on a roll since joining Chicago Fire this season. Still only 18, Duran has registered 13 goals and assists from 26 games for the MLS club.

His explosive start to life in Chicago has prompted interest from clubs around Europe, including the Blues. The Columbian seems to have the pace and trickery to succeed in the Premier League and could be available for around £10 million plus add-ons. However, the Blues could face competition from the Reds for his signature.

Graham Potter an admirer of Leandro Trossard, says Fabrizio Romano

Leandro Trossard scored a hat trick against Liverpool this weekend.

Fabrizio Romano has said that Graham Potter holds Leandro Trossard in high regard. The Belgian attacker has been impressive for Brighton & Hove Albion recently, and his contract expires in 2024.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano also noted that Chelsea are not monitoring the player at the moment.

"There’s been a lot of talk about Leandro Trossard; no, during the summer he was never close to leaving Brighton, as they sold Cucurella and never considered to sell any other top player,” wrote Romano.

He added:

“I’m sure that in 2023, there will be lot of interest around Trossard, as he’s doing fantastic. Potter is big fan of Trossard, of course; but at the moment, there’s nothing going on with Chelsea.”

Trossard has scored five times in seven games this season.

