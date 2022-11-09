Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Fabrizio Romano opens up on Blues January plans; Barcelona end pursuit of Jorginho, and more - November 8, 2022

Chelsea are preparing to face Manchester City at the Emirates on Wednesday (November 9) in the EFL Cup. Graham Potter's side will look to bounce back after a demoralising 1-0 home defeat Arsenal in the Premier League at the weekend.

Meanwhile, acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has opened up on the Blues' plans for the January transfer window. Elsewhere, Barcelona have ended their pursuit of Jorginho.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on November 8, 2022:

Fabrizio Romano opens up on Chelsea's January plans

Fabrizio Romano reckons Chelsea could look to improve their squad at the turn of the year.

The Blues are going through a recent blip, having failed to win their last four games across competitions. Graham Potter’s side stumbled to a 1-0 defeat against Arsenal on Sunday. The Blues had a busy summer, bringing in quite a few new faces but could be tempted to go for more in January.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that the London giants need to be smart in the winter transfer window.

“Chelsea will be disappointed with both the result and the performance against Arsenal yesterday, and it’s now four Premier League games without a win for Graham Potter’s side. I think they will try to find opportunities in January, as always; it was already a busy summer so they need to be smart now,” wrote Romano.

The Italian added that Chelsea need a right-back and added that Potter needs time to find his feet.

“They need a right-back probably, but they need time: I think the international break will be key for Graham Potter to improve the situation, he really needs time.”

The Blues are seventh in the Premier League after 13 games.

Barcelona end Jorginho pursuit

Jorginho has admirers at the Camp Nou.

Barcelona have ended their pursuit of Jorginho, according to Todo Fichajes via Caught Offside.

The Italian midfielder is in the final year of his contract with Chelsea and could leave the club next summer. The London giants want to keep him at Stamford Bridge but could be powerless to stop him if a new deal cannot be agreed.

The Blaugrana have held an interest in the player for a while and had reportedly identified him as a replacement for the outgoing Sergio Busquets.

Jorginho has told Chelsea he is ready to sign contract extension as long as they meet his £12m-a-year demands. He's current salary on £5.5m a year.



{Sport} Jorginho has told Chelsea he is ready to sign contract extension as long as they meet his £12m-a-year demands. He's current salary on £5.5m a year. {Sport}

However, it now appears that the La Liga giants have shelved their plans due to the 30-year-old’s wage demands.

Jorginho reportedly wants a salary of approximately €10 million per year at the Camp Nou, which could rise to €12 million, including bonuses. That package doesn’t suit Barcelona, who want to move on to alternate targets.

Marcos Alonso was willing to stay at Stamford Bridge this season

Marcos Alonso has said that he felt important at Stamford Bridge.

Marcos Alonso has hinted that he was willing to stay at Chelsea beyond the summer.

The Spanish full-back joined Barcelona this summer after his contract with the London giants was terminated. The 31-year-old was pushed to the peripheries of the first team in London after the arrival of Marc Cucurella and ended up leaving the club.

⭐️ Chels HQ ⭐️ @Chels_HQ



(@sport) Marcos Alonso: "[The summer] was a little stressful, but the other option was to stay at #Chelsea — a team where I felt important. I had been there for many years and if I hadn't left and instead stayed, it wouldn’t have been bad." Marcos Alonso: "[The summer] was a little stressful, but the other option was to stay at #Chelsea — a team where I felt important. I had been there for many years and if I hadn't left and instead stayed, it wouldn’t have been bad."(@sport)

However, in a recent interview with SPORTS, Alonso said that staying at Stamford Bridge wouldn’t have been a bad option.

“It was a bit stressful, but the other option was to stay at Chelsea, a team where I felt important. I’ve been there for many years and if I didn’t go out and stay there, it wouldn’t have been bad,” said Alonso.

Alonso has appeared 11 times for the Blaugrana this season and has scored one goal.

