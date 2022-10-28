Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Former player urges Blues to sign PSG forward; club in talks to extend Jorginho stay, and more - October 28, 2022

Chelsea will face Brighton & Hove Albion at the Amex on Saturday (October 28) in the Premier League. Manager Graham Potter has enjoyed an unbeaten start to his tenure at Stamford Bridge.

Meanwhile, former Blues defender Frank Leboeuf has urged the club to move for a Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward. Elsewhere, acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano has said that the London giants are in talks to tie Jorginho down to a new contract.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on October 28, 2022:

Frank Leboeuf urges Chelsea to sign Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe could leave Paris next year.

Frank Leboeuf has urged Chelsea to sign Kylian Mbappe. The French forward is reportedly unsettled at Paris Saint-Germain, even though he signed a new deal this summer. The 23-year-old could be looking for a fresh start away from the Parc des Princes next year.

The Blues have plans to revamp their attack next year, and Mbappe could be a fabulous addition to their roster. However, the Frenchman would not come cheap and is also being courted by Liverpool.

Speaking to Fairbettingsites, as cited by Football 365, Leboeuf said that his former side should go all out to secure Mbappe's signature.

"When I heard Mbappe saying he doesn’t see his future at PSG, I thought there’s nothing stopping Chelsea from going all out to try and bring him to Stamford Bridge,” said Leboeuf.

Kylian Mbappe has 8 goals + assists in the Champions League this season. No player has more.

Leboeuf added that the London giants should place a £100 million offer on the table to get Mbappe.

“If he wants to leave PSG, Boehly could slap £100m on the table and say ‘take it or leave it’ because nobody else realistically is going to buy him. People say Real Madrid, but they’ve got Benzema up top and Vinicious Jr on the left and Rodrygo on the right, and they’re on fire so I can’t see him going there right now," said Leboeuf.

Mbappe has scored 16 times in as many games for the Parisians this season.

Blues in talks to extend Jorginho stay

Jorginho has been a regular feature at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are in talks to tie Jorginho down to a new deal, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Italian midfielder is in the final year of his contract, and the London giants want to extend his stay at Stamford Bridge. Jorginho continues to be a pivotal part of the starting XI under Potter.

Jorginho now won most Man of the Match by a Chelsea player in the Champion league since he joined the club in 18/19.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that the final outcome of the negotiations would depend on the financial aspects of the club's proposal.

"Chelsea are in contact with Jorginho’s agent, he loves the club and London but it will depend on the financial discussion. I think it would be smart for Chelsea to keep at least one of Jorginho and Kante – they have quality, experience, and they can still help the team and make a valuable contribution," wrote Romano

Jorginho has 204 appearances to his name since joining Chelsea in 2018 from Napoli and has scored 29 times.

Jude Bellingham not thinking about his future

Jude Bellingham has admirers at Stamford Bridge.

Jude Bellingham has said that he's not thinking about his future. The English midfielder is on a roll and is wanted by clubs around the continent. Chelsea are also on the list and want to take him to Stamford Bridge next summer.

However, speaking after Borussia Dortmund's midweek game against Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League, Bellingham said that he remains focused on the Bundesliga side.

"You (the media) will be angry with me as you won’t get a headline, but I’m just focused on the next games with Borussia Dortmund. I’m not even thinking about the World Cup. I’m trying to win games with Borussia Dortmund, and then we’ll see what happens," said Romano.

Bellingham has appeared 18 times for Dortmund this season and has scored eight goals. With the goalless draw, both BvB and City are into the knockouts with a game to spare.

