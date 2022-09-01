Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Former player warns Crystal Palace forward against Stamford Bridge move; Blues submit offer for Ajax midfielder, and more - September 1, 2022

Chelsea have endured a rocky start to the new season. Despite spending heavily in the transfer market, manager Thomas Tuchel has just two wins from the first five games.

Meanwhile, former Leeds United striker Noel Whelan has warned a Crystal Palace forward not to join the Blues. Elsewhere, the London giants have submitted an offer for an Ajax midfielder.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on September 1, 2022:

Noel Whelan warns Wilfried Zaha against Chelsea move

Wilfried Zaha is wanted at Stamford Bridge.

Noel Whelan believes Wilfried Zaha is better suited to Arsenal than Chelsea. The Ivorian forward continues to be linked with a move to Stamford Bridge as the transfer window draws to a close.

Speaking to Football Insider, Whelan said that there's space for Zaha at the Emirates after Nicolas Pepe's departure.

"I think the Chelsea fit doesn’t sit right with me. With Arsenal, I think there’s a space for him – they’ve got rid of Pepe. I think he’d (Zaha'd) add something there," said Whelan.

WhoScored.com @WhoScored 🗓️ Only Harry Kane (17) and Son Heung-Min (15) have scored more Premier League goals than Wilfried Zaha (13) in 2022 🗓️ Only Harry Kane (17) and Son Heung-Min (15) have scored more Premier League goals than Wilfried Zaha (13) in 2022 https://t.co/gVAIxC093R

Whelan added that Zaha could struggle for game time at the Blues.

“When I think about him going to Chelsea – with the link-up play, the players they’ve already got in that position – Sterling, Pulisic – I can’t see it. When you look at what they’re in need of right now, I just don’t think it’s a good fit," said Whelan.

Zaha has registered four goals from as many games this season.

Blues submit £43 million offer for Edson Alvarez

Edson Alvarez has admirers at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea have submitted a £43 million bid for Edson Alvarez, according to Sky Sports.

The Blues are in a hurry to complete their transfer business before the end of the summer. Tuchel wants a midfielder before the end of the transfer window and has his eyes on Alvarez.

𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 @TheEuropeanLad - BREAKING: Chelsea have offered €50M for Edson Álvarez and the player wants to leave! [via - BREAKING: Chelsea have offered €50M for Edson Álvarez and the player wants to leave! [via @MikeVerweij 🚨 - BREAKING: Chelsea have offered €50M for Edson Álvarez and the player wants to leave! [via @MikeVerweij] https://t.co/O3CySJdUNv

The Mexican could step into the shoes of N'Golo Kante at Stamford Bridge. However, prising him away from Ajax would be no walk in the park. The Eredivisie giants have already lost multiple players this summer. With very little time to bring in a replacement, the Dutch club could be reluctant to let Alvarez go.

Wesley Fofana completes Stamford Bridge move

Wesley Fofana arrived at Stamford Bridge this week.

Wesley Fofana has completed his move from Leicester City to Chelsea, the club have confirmed. The Frenchman has put pen to paper on a five-year deal with the Blues.

Speaking to the club's website, Fofana, 21, said that he's excited to start a new chapter in his career.

"The two last days have been really big days for me, and I’m very happy. I trained this morning with the team, and it’s a dream for me. I’m very excited to start playing games for the fans and the club," said Fofana.

He continued:

"I’m here to win trophies – the Champions League, Premier League, FA Cup, Carabao Cup, everything. I came here to win, and the club is built to win trophies, so I’m here to continue that."

The Frenchman added that it would be a privilege for him to share the field with players he has always looked up to.

"It’s crazy for me because when I was younger I watched these guys on TV in the Champions League and the Premier League. I used to go to the stadium and watch Azpi in Marseille, so it’s a dream for me now to play with him and with all the other guys," said Fofana.

He added:

"I’ve played as them on PlayStation, and now I’m training with them so it's unbelievable really."

Chelsea have conceded eight goals in five games so far, so Tuchel will be eager to draft Fofana into the playing XI.

