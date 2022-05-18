Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Frank Lampard blamed for Antonio Rudiger exit; Blues make steady progress in pursuit of Real Madrid midfielder, and more - 18 May 2022

Chelsea are preparing to face Leicester City at Stamford Bridge on Thursday in the Premier League. Manager Thomas Tuchel’s men are third in the league table and will confirm their stay there with a win against the Foxes.

Meanwhile, Paul Merson has blamed former Chelsea manager Frank Lampard for Antonio Rudiger’s impending exit. Elsewhere, the Blues are making steady progress in their pursuit of a Real Madrid midfielder.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on 18 May 2022:

Paul Merson blames Frank Lampard for Antonio Rudiger exit

Antonio Rudiger’s time at Stamford Bridge is coming to an end.

Arsenal legend Paul Merson has blamed former Blues manager Frank Lampard for Antonio Rudiger’s impending exit.

The German defender is in the final two months of his contract with the Blues. The 29-year-old has opted not to extend his stay at Stamford Bridge and is reportedly set to join Real Madrid this summer.

In his column for Sky Sports, Merson said that Rudiger’s struggles under Lampard prompted the German defender to leave the club. He said:

“Losing Rudiger to Real Madrid is going to break Chelsea's heart - but his mind was made up 18 months ago with the way he was treated by Lampard. He got completely binned out the team by Lampard, and I think that left a lasting effect on Rudiger. That's when he decided that he's not signing a new contract."

He continued:

“Years ago, if Real Madrid and Barcelona came calling, then you went. I don't see that anymore. Chelsea are as good as Real Madrid; you can see that in the Champions League quarterfinal. The Blues had a bad 45 minutes, but apart from that, they were a far superior team to Real Madrid."

Merson added that replacing Rudiger won't be easy, saying:

“Now Chelsea are letting a £70m-80m defender go on a free transfer, and they're going to bring someone in for £70m, who will be nowhere as good as Rudiger. They're going to have to strengthen in defence, as Rudiger and Andreas Christensen are going to leave. I like Trevoh Chalobah, but they play three at the back, so they'll need to bring in another defender."

Chelsea make steady progress in Casemiro pursuit

Casemiro is wanted at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are making steady progress in their quest to sign Casemiro, according to Caught Offside via Todo Fichajes.

The Brazilian could leave Real Madrid this summer and is wanted at Stamford Bridge. Thomas Tuchel is likely to refurbish his midfield ahead of a crucial season. N’Golo Kante and Jorginho are both staring at uncertain futures, prompting the club to look for replacements.

Casemiro has emerged as a possible option for Tuchel to indulge in. The Blues have also been linked with Declan Rice by Evening Standard, but winning the race for their signature could be a costly affair. Casemiro could be an able replacement for Kante, and the London giants could sign him for only €50 million.

Blues receive setback in Robert Lewandowski pursuit

Robert Lewandowski could ignite a bidding war this summer.

The Blues have received a blow in their pursuit of Robert Lewandowski, according to Caught Offside via Mundo Deportivo. The Polish striker wants to leave Bayern Munich this summer, and the Blues are hoping to lure him to Stamford Bridge. However, Barcelona have stepped up their efforts to secure the signature of the veteran striker.

The Blaugrana are willing to offer Memphis Depay as part of a swap deal. The Bavarians are reluctant to let Lewandowski leave this summer, even though his contract expires in 2023. However, the arrival of Depay could help soften their stance. That would be a huge blow to the Blues, who are looking for an upgrade on Romelu Lukaku this summer.

