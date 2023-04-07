Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Frank Lampard takes charge as caretaker boss; Blues advised to sign Victor Osimhen, and more - April 6, 2023

Chelsea travel to the Molineux on Saturday (April 8) to face Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League. The Blues are 11th in the league after 29 games and are in danger of missing out on a top-four finish.

Meanwhile, club legend Frank Lampard has taken charge at Stamford Bridge as the caretaker boss. Elsewhere, the London giants have been advised to sign Napoli hitman Victor Osimhen this summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on April 6, 2023.

Frank Lampard takes charge as caretaker boss

Frank Lampard has taken charge of Chelsea as caretaker boss, the club have announced.

The London giants parted ways with Graham Potter at the start of April following a string of unimpressive results. The English manager had taken charge at Stamford Bridge last September after the departure of Thomas Tuchel. However, Potter failed to live up to expectations, eventually leading to his dismissal.

Lampard was at the helm of matters with the Blues before, managing the club for 84 games. He also enjoyed a highly successful playing career at Stamford Bridge, winning a host of trophies, including the Premier League and UEFA Champions League.

The Englishman will have to get his squad together immediately ahead of the game against Wolverhampton Wanderers. The club are likely to appoint a more established face for a permanent role this summer.

Chelsea advised to sign Victor Osimhen

Victor Osimhen (left) is wanted at Stamford Bridge.

Former Chelsea manager Glenn Hoddle reckons the club are in desperate need of a new No. 9 this summer, naming Victor Osimhen as a possible target.

The Blues have invested heavily in the squad this season but are languishing in 11th place in the Premier League. They recently parted ways with Graham Potter and are looking for their next manager.

Speaking to Premier League Productions, Hoddle said that a new striker would transform the London giants.

“They do need a No 9; they do need a goal scorer. Whoever comes in as a new manager for this squad, I think, they only need a No.9; I think everything else is there. Chelsea have got creators there ,so if you’re a striker coming into that club, you’d fancy your chances,” said Hoddle.

Chelsea have been linked with Napoli superstar Osimhen, who has been in ravishing form this season.

The Nigerian has plundered 25 goals and set up five more in 29 games across competitions, and the Blues are reportedly among his suitors. Hoddle went on to admit that Osimhen would be an outstanding choice but pointed out that there’s intense competition for his signature

“Without a doubt, Osimhen’s number one, but there are a few clubs after him. However, I think if you put him in a Chelsea shirt, he will score a load of goals,” said Hoddle.

Apart from the London giants, Manchester United also have their eyes on Osimhen.

Enzo Fernandez opens up on playing in Premier League

Enzo Fernandez has hit the ground running at Stamford Bridge.

Enzo Fernandez has said that he's slowly adapting to the rigours of the Premier League.

The Argentinean joined Chelsea from Benfica this January and has been quite impressive. The 22-year-old has become a first-team regular, registering 11 appearances and setting up two goals.

Speaking to the club’s website, Fernandez said that moving to the Premier League has been a step up.

“It’s a very tough league. I am coming from the Portuguese League, where sometimes you play more with the ball. Here, the game is faster and more physical, so I am adapting step by step. I know it is going to take time, but I have the support from my teammates and the coaching staff, so I can adapt quicker and better here,” said Fernandez.

Fernandez also shed light on his preferred style of play, saying that he likes to have the ball at his feet and help build up play.

“I describe myself as with the characteristics to always have the ball, always play nice football, building up with passes. I like this type of football, keeping the possession, building up the game with passes and then attacking the spaces,” said Fernandez.

The 22-year-old helped Argentina win the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar last December and is expected to become a future superstar at Stamford Bridge.

