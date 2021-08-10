Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: French star confident of joining the Blues, club face competition from Liverpool for £25m midfielder, and more - 10th August 2021

Chelsea are working to ensure Romelu Lukaku's highly anticipated move to Stamford Bridge is completed as soon as possible, with the Belgian expected to complete his medical on Tuesday. Thomas Tuchel will be delighted at finally securing a world-class striker this summer, but will be looking out for a few more incomings before the end of this month.

Chelsea remain eager to add more steel to their backline before the end of the window. The Blues also want reinforcements in midfield as Tuchel prepares to fight for the league.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Chelsea transfer news from 10 August 2021.

French star confident of joining Chelsea

Jules Kounde

Jules Kounde is confident of joining Chelsea this summer, according to Sport Witness via ABC Sevilla. The Frenchman has been heavily linked with the Blues, but a move has failed to materialize so far.

However, Thomas Tuchel has had his eyes on Kounde for some time and is now putting all his efforts into completing the transfer. The Premier League giants have invested heavily in Romelu Lukaku, so the availability of funds could be a deciding factor in the completion of the move.

However, Chelsea are planning to raise finances from player sales. The report also claims that Blues owner Roman Abramovich could have the final say on the matter. Sevilla are waiting for the Premier League giants to take the first step and are in no hurry to offload the player.

The La Liga side had already rejected a €55m bid from Manchester City last year and could refuse any offer unless it matches their demands.

Thomas Tuchel is pressing to sign Jules Kounde and Sevilla are looking at replacement options.



Kounde is confident of moving to Chelsea...



Kounde, however, is confident that he will play for Chelsea soon. Sevilla have no problem with Zouma’s inclusion in a player-plus-cash deal but want a better offer from the Blues.

Blues face competition from Liverpool for £25m midfielder

Aurelien Tchouameni

Chelsea are facing competition from Liverpool for the services of Aurelien Tchouameni, according to Caught Offside via Corriere Dello Sport. The 21-year-old was linked with a move to Stamford Bridge earlier in the summer but the Reds have now joined the race for the player.

Tchouameni has been very impressive for Monaco in recent times and is among the brightest young talents in Europe at the moment.

🇮🇹🥉· Liverpool are considering a move for Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni. He would cost £25.5m, a fee that the Reds are considering.



The report claims that Liverpool are even willing to match the Ligue 1 sides’ £25.5m valuation of the youngster, which will be bad news for the Blues. Chelsea are eager for midfield reinforcements themselves while the Reds believe the Frenchman could be an ideal replacement for Georginio Wijnaldum.

Thomas Tuchel wants Chelsea star to stay at Stamford Bridge

Trevoh Chalobah

Thomas Tuchel has asked Chelsea not to offload Trevoh Chalobah, according to Caught Offside via Goal. Valencia are leading the race to sign the 22-year-old on loan, but the German manager wants the player to stay at Stamford Bridge.

Chalobah has impressed the Blues manager with his assured performances in pre-season and Tuchel intends to make him a part of the first-team squad next season.

The Englishman’s versatility could be an asset for Chelsea in the upcoming season, as he is equally comfortable at centre-back and in midfield. However, the Blues are planning to send him out on loan.

