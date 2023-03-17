Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Graham Potter no longer facing sack; Blues not planning Denis Zakaria stay, and more - March 17, 2023

Chelsea are preparing to face Everton at Stamford Bridge on Saturday (March 18) in the Premier League. The Blues are coming off a fabulous 3-1 win over Leicester City last weekend in the league.

Meanwhile, Graham Potter has until the end of the season to prove himself. Elsewhere, the Blues are not planning to sign Denis Zakaria permanently this summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on March 17, 2023:

Graham Potter no longer facing sack

Chelsea owners are eager to help Graham Potter succeed at Stamford Bridge, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

The English manager has earned mixed reviews since taking charge of the Blues last September and was heavily tipped to get the sack. However, a recent run of three wins across competitions has eased the pressure.

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Jacobs said that the club hierarchy want to judge Potter in years, not in games.

"Chelsea’s owners will always argue that they were doing everything in their power not to sack him in the first place. But the daily soap opera around his future has ended for now, and Potter will have at least until the end of the season to build his identity. They are still judging him in years, not games," said Jacobs.

Jacobs said that the 47-year-old will be afforded time to build his team at Stamford Bridge before he's expected to contend for trophies.

“So, the full expectation is that Potter will start to build a team that befits Chelsea and their stature, and in doing so will get all of these pieces to come together cohesively with an identity, and then Chelsea will be back to their best," said Jacobs.

He added:

"If that is via a run at the end of this season, then everybody will be delighted. But if it's about building for next season, then there is still that faith behind Potter because he's the right football, strategic and personality fit for the project.”

Potter has won 12 and lost ten of his 29 games in charge of the London giants.

Chelsea not planning Denis Zakaria stay

Denis Zakaria is unlikely to stay at Stamford Bridge beyond the season.

Chelsea are unlikely to make Denis Zakaria's move to Stamford Bridge permanent, according to journalist Florian Plettenberg via Football Insider.

The Swiss midfielder joined the Blues on a year-long loan from Juventus last summer but has failed to impress. The 26-year-old has one goal in ten appearances across competitions.

Potter doesn't have Zakaria in his plans for next season, with the club already on the lookout for a new holding midfielder. The London giants have a £30 million buy option in the loan deal that could be activated at the end of the season. However, the Blues are unlikely to exercise that clause and could allow the Switzerland international to return to Turin.

Mykhaylo Mudryk backed to succeed at Stamford Bridge

Mykhaylo Mudryk has endured a slow start to life at Stamford Bridge.

Ben Jacobs is convinced that Mykhaylo Mudryk will come good at Stamford Bridge.

The Ukrainian forward arrived at Chelsea from Shakhtar Donetsk in January, with the club pipping Arsenal for his signature. However, the 22-year-old has struggled to live up to expectations in London.

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Jacobs said that Mudryk's assist for Mateo Kovacic last weekend against Leicester City will boost his confidence.

"Mykhailo Mudryk is an incredible talent who has a lot of potential. Everybody saw what he's capable of in the Champions League for Shakhtar, and Shakhtar themselves said that he's one of the best three players in his position in Europe at the moment. But it's clearly taking him a little bit of time to settle into Chelsea," said Jacobs.

He added:

"Despite a very encouraging debut, which was more of a cameo, really, at Liverpool, after that, he got a heavy cold and has been in and out of the squad since. So the assist that he got for Mateo Kovacic's incredible goal against Leicester was very important because it's a little thing like that that could really get him going."

The 22-year-old has seven appearances across competitions for the Blues, registering an assist.

