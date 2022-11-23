Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Graham Potter reluctant to sign Cristiano Ronaldo; club agree personal terms with Dynamo Moscow midfielder, and more - November 23, 2022

Chelsea are likely to delve into the transfer market this January after a difficult start to the season. The London giants are eighth in the Premier League after 14 games.

Meanwhile, Blues manager Graham Potter is reluctant to sign Cristiano Ronaldo in January, according to journalist Ben Jacobs. Elsewhere, acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has said that the Blues have agreed personal terms with a Dynamo Moscow midfielder.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on November 23, 2022:

Graham Potter reluctant to sign Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo has admirers at Stamford Bridge.

Graham Potter is worried that Cristiano Ronaldo's arrival at Chelsea could jeopardise the dynamic of the squad, according to Ben Jacobs.

The Portuguese cut ties with Manchester United on Tuesday and is now without a club. The Blues were interested in his signature this summer, and co-owner Todd Boehly remains keen on bringing the 37-year-old to Stamford Bridge.

However, speaking to Give Me Sport, Jacobs said that Potter remains unconvinced by the idea of adding Ronaldo to his roster before a clear out.

"As a young manager already making the step up to Chelsea, my understanding is that he’s not particularly enamoured by the idea of having a character like Cristiano Ronaldo in his dressing room, and certainly not without a kind of clear out first," said Jacobs.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano



“Following talks with Manchester United, we’ve mutually agreed to end our contract.



I love Manchester United and I love the fans, that will never ever change.



It feels like the right time to seek a new challenge.



I wish Man Utd all the best”. Cristiano Ronaldo statement“Following talks with Manchester United, we’ve mutually agreed to end our contract.I love Manchester United and I love the fans, that will never ever change.It feels like the right time to seek a new challenge.I wish Man Utd all the best”. Cristiano Ronaldo statement 🚨🇵🇹“Following talks with Manchester United, we’ve mutually agreed to end our contract.I love Manchester United and I love the fans, that will never ever change.It feels like the right time to seek a new challenge.I wish Man Utd all the best”. https://t.co/rQTxEIjrLA

Jacobs added that Potter is worried that Ronaldo could add to his selection problems in the squad.

"Otherwise, there’s naturally a scenario where Ronaldo could come in, Aubameyang is already there and not getting as much game time as he would like, Armando Broja has been given guarantees that he’s going to get game time; Kai Havertz expects to be in the starting line-up for big games; Raheem Sterling’s being sort of migrated to left wing-back but would obviously prefer and is more comfortable being part of a frontline," said Jacobs.

He continued:

"So, the concern from Potter’s perspective is what will Ronaldo do to the dynamic."

Ronaldo has scored thrice in 16 games for the Red Devils this season.

Chelsea agree personal terms with Arsen Zakharyan

Chelsea have agreed personal terms with Arsen Zakharyan, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Russian midfielder has earned plaudits for his consistent performances for Dinamo Moscow. The 19-year-old has been linked with a move to Stamford Bridge for a while and has also openly professed his love for the Blues.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #CFC



Chelsea are still feeling confident.



More: Chelsea have agreed personal terms with Arsen Zakharyan on long term contract and that is sealed since last summer, negotiations with Dinamo Moscow will continue to complete the deal in 2023.Chelsea are still feeling confident.More: youtu.be/FOVaCiqwRtQ Chelsea have agreed personal terms with Arsen Zakharyan on long term contract and that is sealed since last summer, negotiations with Dinamo Moscow will continue to complete the deal in 2023. 🔵 #CFCChelsea are still feeling confident.More: youtu.be/FOVaCiqwRtQ https://t.co/lRJv2tcHGc

Romano has now said that personal terms have been agreed with Zakharyan since the summer, but the London giants are yet to strike a deal with Dynamo Moscow.

Talks between the two clubs will continue towards facilitating a deal in 2023. Despite failing to reach a breakthrough yet, Chelsea remain confident of striking a deal for the Russian.

Fabrizio Romano confirms Blues interest in Benjamin Pavard

Benjamin Pavard has admirers at Stamford Bridge.

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Chelsea are interested in Benjamin Pavard. The French defender has been rock-solid for Bayern Munich recently. However, his contract runs out in 2024, but the Bavarians have not offered him a new deal yet. The Blues remain in the hunt for defensive reinforcements and have their eyes on the 26-year-old.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that the London giants had a discussion with Pavard this summer, but the player was not a priority.

"Pavard was discussed with Chelsea last summer but was not a top priority; now it’s normal that clubs are keeping info on him, as Pavard is open to leave Bayern in 2023. He’d love Premier League move, I’m told, but there is still nothing serious,” wrote Romano.

Pavard is currently with the France team at the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Get Germany vs Japan Live Score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : 0 votes