Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Haaland reflects on Borussia Dortmund contract, Blues enter the race for Portuguese defender, and more - 28 May 2021

Chelsea have their sights on winnings the Champions League after nine long years, having previously lifted the crown for the first time in 2012. The Blues take on Manchester City in Portugal, who are in the final stage of the competition for the first time, on Saturday

With the league campaigns across Europe now over, teams are plotting transfers to strengthen their squads over the summer in order to achieve next season's targets.

On that very note, we look at the major Chelsea transfer news from May 28.

Chelsea target Erling Haaland happy with BVB contract

Erling Haaland has three years remaining on his BVB contract.

Erling Haaland's future has been the subject of a lot of speculation in recent weeks. The player, however, is reportedly happy to remain at Borussia Dortmund after the club qualified for next season's Champions League.

The Blues have been linked with multiple strikers in recent days, namely Haaland, Romelu Lukaku and Harry Kane.

Haaland's contract expires in 2024, but Chelsea and other suitors can snap him up for a reported €75 million after 2022. Speaking in an interview, the Chelsea target said:

"Well, I have a contract for a couple more years, so I am respectful towards my contract. Like I have said before, I am a big fan of the Champions League - and I think everybody knows that. It was a relief to secure that spot. It was really important."

Haaland also expressed a desire to win trophies.

"I am a simple guy. When I like something I just want to have more. Like I have said before, when I score a goal, I always chase the next goal. I have big dreams. I just won my first major trophy and it was a great feeling, so I want to win trophies," added Haaland.

Chelsea join the race to sign Nuno Mendes

Nuno Mendes is on Manchester United and Chelsea's radar

As per a report from Record, Chelsea have entered the race to sign Sporting CP's Nuno Mendes.

The left-back has enjoyed a remarkable season for the Portuguese champions on their way to the title. Still only 18, Mendes showed tremendous maturity and conviction whenever he took to the pitch for Sporting.

Chelsea have joined the likes of Manchester United and Manchester City in a bid to sign the teenager. Mendes was recently called up to the Portugal national team ahead of the Euros.

Nuno Mendes has a 3rd suitor in England.



Chelsea have entered the race for the left back, but is understood City are still are the favourites to land the Portuguese international. pic.twitter.com/Y0fmmch70t — Sporting160 EN (@Sporting160_EN) May 26, 2021

Rudiger reveals how close he was to leaving Chelsea

Antonio Rudiger was close to leaving Chelsea

Chelsea's Antonio Rudiger has revealed that he was close to departing the club last season after Paris Saint-Germain and Tottenham Hotspur showed an interest in signing him. Rudiger fell out of favour under Frank Lampard but has now emerged as one of the most consistent players under new manager Thomas Tuchel.

"It was kind of close, there were serious talks but it didn’t happen. Then I stayed, I had a chat with Frank and then I was back in the squad. I got some game time and then towards the end of Lampard’s reign, I started to play a bit more," revealed Rudiger.

Rudiger, who played his part in Chelsea's journey to two cup finals this season, added:

"Then I said to myself: ‘Ok, let’s see what happens.' Then my mindset was to work my way back, the change came and things went well and my relationship with Thomas Tuchel is normal. There’s a respect there which is how it should be."