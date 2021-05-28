Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues to tussle with Spurs for Bundesliga winger, out-of-favour star to fight for his spot, and more - 27th May 2021

Chelsea have been on the back pages of the newspapers for various reasons of late.

They still have plenty to play for with the Champions League final looming. Thomas Tuchel and co. have also been linked with a slew of players from top European clubs.

Recent reports have indicated possible moves to Chelsea for the likes of Erling Haaland, Romelu Lukaku and a few former players.

Without further ado, we bring you the major Chelsea transfer news from today, May 27.

Also read: Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues star uncertain over future, Tuchel handed injury boost ahead of UCL final and more - 26th May 2021

Chelsea and Tottenham to battle for Jonas Hofmann

Jonas Hofmann is on Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur's radar

If reports from the Kicker (via Sport Witness) are to be believed, London rivals Chelsea and Tottenham are eyeing a move for Borussia Monchengladbach forward Jonas Hofmann.

The winger has come off the back of a remarkable season for the German outfit, notching up eight goals and thirteen assists. After substandard stints at Hoffenheim, Mainz and Borussia Dortmund, he is finally finding form at Borussia Monchengladbach.

It is understood that Tuchel is an admirer of Hofmann and is keen to bring him to Stamford Bridge.

Hudson-Odoi to stay at Chelsea despite Dortmund links

Callum Hudson-Odoi is set to stay at Chelsea

According to Goal, Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi is not keen on leaving his boyhood club despite a lack of game time in recent games under Tuchel.

Having been deployed as a right wing-back in February, Reece James and Cesar Azpilicueta's growth and defensive solidity have confined the youngster to a spot on the bench more often than not.

There have been reports hinting at an exchange between Chelsea and Borussia Dortmund for Hudson-Odoi and Jadon Sancho.

However, it's suggested that Chelsea believe in Hudson-Odoi's long-term potential and will not be willing to part ways with their talented starlet. The 20-year-old only mustered two goals in the Premier League this season.

Chelsea to sell five players to accomodate Lukaku

Romelu Lukaku could return to Chelsea

Chelsea could sell up to five players to fund their bid for Romelu Lukaku. According to Sunday World, Kepa Arrizabalaga, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Tammy Abraham and Ross Barkley are to be offloaded.

While Abraham has been frozen out of Tuchel's setup, Hudson-Odoi has lost his place in the starting XI.

Kepa's spot is uncertain too, while Barkley and Loftus-Cheek may not fit into Tuchel's plans as the German plays with narrow attackers and two holding midfielders.

Along with Lukaku, Chelsea are also monitoring Erling Haaland and Harry Kane.

Chelsea will sell Kepa Arrizabalaga, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Ross Barkley, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Tammy Abraham to help fund a summer move for Romelu Lukaku, according to the Sunday World 🔵🤔 pic.twitter.com/KwQtrtYcz1 — Goal (@goal) May 27, 2021

Also read: Chelsea will not prioritize the return of former star - Reports