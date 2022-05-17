Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Harry Kane could join the Blues; Timo Werner desperate to leave Stamford Bridge, and more - 17 May 2022

Chelsea received a boost in their quest to finish third after Arsenal's defeat to Newcastle United in the Premier League on Monday. Manager Thomas Tuchel's wards are now two points ahead of fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspurs, who have played a game more.

Meanwhile, Jermaine Jenas has tipped Harry Kane to join the Blues this summer. Elsewhere, Timo Werner is desperate to leave Stamford Bridge this year.

Chelsea FC @ChelseaFC Back to the Bridge and PL duties. Back to the Bridge and PL duties. 👊 https://t.co/GsxWNxvHrr

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on 17 May 2022:

Harry Kane could join Chelsea, says Jermaine Jenas

Harry Kane could be on the move this summer.

Former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Jermaine Jenas believes Harry Kane could join Chelsea this summer if Antonio Conte parts ways with Spurs. The Blues are likely to be in the market for a new striker at the end of the season.

In his column for The BBC, Jenas said that Kane would be reluctant to join Manchester United. He said:

"Compare the direction Tottenham are heading in with Manchester United, who are the only team I see Kane going to now that Manchester City have agreed to sign Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund in the summer. Right now, Kane will be thinking, well, we are better than United, so it makes no sense for me to go there when they are basically starting again under incoming manager Erik ten Hag and no-one knows how that will work out."

He continued:

"In contrast, with Conte in charge, Spurs look like a club who have a plan and are already working on it. If the Italian leaves, however, that plan goes with him - and Kane could go too."

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #THFC



“We look forward to the next season with a great manager. But it’s Conte decision - and I'm sure he will talk to the club and decide on his future”. Harry Kane tells Standard Sport: “I’m big fan of Conte, it’d be great if he stays. We really enjoy working with him”.“We look forward to the next season with a great manager. But it’s Conte decision - and I'm sure he will talk to the club and decide on his future”. Harry Kane tells Standard Sport: “I’m big fan of Conte, it’d be great if he stays. We really enjoy working with him”. ⚪️👀 #THFC“We look forward to the next season with a great manager. But it’s Conte decision - and I'm sure he will talk to the club and decide on his future”. https://t.co/1jSwhNfjIl

Jenas added that the opportunity to win a trophy could lure Kane to Stamford Bridge, saying:

"I would go as far as saying that losing Conte would be forcing Kane's hand into making a decision he might not want to make. By that, I mean going to a club that Spurs really don't want him to go to - or that he probably wouldn't want to join - just for the opportunity of winning a trophy. Somewhere like Chelsea, for example."

He added:

"You could understand Kane wanting to leave anyway if the club were not bringing in better players and kept changing managers every two minutes. If Conte leaves, though, it's even worse than that. You are losing one of the world's best managers, who could do something special at Spurs, and Kane knows that because he has worked with him for the past six months."

Timo Werner desperate to leave Stamford Bridge

Timo Werner (right) wants to leave Stamford Bridge.

Timo Werner is desperate to leave Chelsea this summer, according to Caught Offside via Sport1. The German forward has endured a difficult time at Stamford Bridge since arriving in 2020. He has failed to break into Tuchel's plans and is yearning for a fresh start at the end of the season.

Borussia Dortmund are among the clubs keeping a close eye on his situation. The 26-year-old has a fabulous track record in the Bundesliga and could rediscover his form with a move back to Germany.

However, the recent acquisition of Karim Adeyemi, along with the player's monstrous salary, could see BvB end their interest in Werner. The Blues striker has scored only 11 times across competitions this season.

Blues want €11 million for Cesar Azpilicueta

Cesar Azpilicueta is wanted at the Camp Nou.

Chelsea want €11 million to part ways with Cesar Azpilicueta, according to Barca Universal via Mundo Deportivo.

Barcelona were planning to sign the Spanish defender on a Bosman move this summer. However, a one-year extension clause in the veteran's contract was automatically triggered last month, owing to his number of appearances this season. Azpilicueta reportedly had an agreement with the Blues that he would be allowed to leave for free.

However, the new owners of the club want to raise funds from his departure and will only let him leave for €11 million. The Spaniard has already agreed a two-year deal with the Blaugrana. However, the Blues' demand could force the La Liga giants to look for alternatives.

