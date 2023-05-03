Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Harry Kane unlikely to join Blues; club eyeing Benjamin Pavard, and more - May 3, 2023

Chelsea succumbed to a 3-1 defeat against Arsenal at the Emirates on Tuesday (May 2) in the Premier League. Frank Lampard's side have lost their last six games across competitions.

Meanwhile, Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane is unlikely to join the Blues, according to a former player. Elsewhere, the London giants are eyeing Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on May 3, 2023:

Harry Kane unlikely to join Chelsea

Former Liverpool striker Michael Owen reckons Harry Kane is unlikely to join Chelsea this summer.

The Blues are expected to invest in attack after a disappointing campaign so far. The London giants are close to appointing Mauricio Pochettino as their next manager, and the Argentinean could look to bring Kane to Stamford Bridge.

Kane will enter the final year of his contract with Tottenham Hotspur this summer and could be tempted to leave in search of silverware. Speaking to Sky Sports, Owen said that there's little option for Kane, as Haaland's presence at Manchester City rules out his move to the Etihad.

"How can Harry Kane finish a career winning nothing? He’s such a good player. The only problem is: where is that club? Chelsea absolutely need him. They need a centre-forward. I can’t see him going to Chelsea. Manchester City is obviously a place everyone would want to go. But Haaland is there," said Owen.

He added:

“It will mean twice as much if he won the league with Tottenham, then that would mean everything to him. But, realistically, they are a million miles away from winning the league, so he isn’t going to do that. Manchester City are never going to buy him. If you aren’t going there, then who else?”

Manchester United are also hot on the heels of the 29-year-old, who could end up at Old Trafford this summer.

Blues eyeing Benjamin Pavard

Chelsea are interested in Benjamin Pavard, according to journalist Christian Falk. The French full-back enters the final year of his contract with Bayern Munich this summer but is yet to sign a new deal.

The Bavarians would like to extend his stay, but negotiations are yet to yield a fruitful outcome. The Blues are eyeing the situation with interest, while Barcelona also have their eyes on the 27-year-old.

The London giants could do with a little more experience in their ranks, so a move for Pavard makes sense. The Frenchman is versatile enough to operate as a center back, which also suits Chelsea.

His arrival would also add much-needed cover for Reece James. Unless Bayern tie him down to a new deal, the Blues could secure a cut price move for the 27-year-old this summer.

Chelsea hold talks with Jose Mourinho

Chelsea have been in touch with Jose Mourinho to enquire about his availability this summer, according to Corriere dello Sport.

The Blues are on the hunt for their next manager and have reached out to the Portuguese. Mourinho enjoyed great success during his time at the club, guiding them to eight trophies. He's currently in charge of AS Roma, where he has done a decent job.

The London giants were hoping to bring him back for a third stint, but Mourinho reportedly informed the club that he's happy at the Stadio Olimpico right now. However, he has assured them of a final decision this summer. Meanwhile, multiple reports have claimed that Chelsea are already in advanced talks with Mauricio Pochettino to take charge at Stamford Bridge.

