Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Harry Kane unlikely to join Blues; club receive Antonio Nusa boost, and more - February 27, 2024

Chelsea will have to quickly get over their disappointing 1-0 defeat to Liverpool in the EFL Cup final on Sunday and shift their focus to the FA Cup. Mauricio Pochettino’s side next face Leeds United at home on Wednesday (February 28) in the fifth round.

Meanwhile, Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane is unlikely to join the Blues this summer. Elsewhere, the London giants have received a boost in their plans to sign Club Brugge forward Antonio Nusa this year.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on February 27, 2024:

Harry Kane unlikely to join Chelsea, says former player

Harry Kane has admirers at Stamford Bridge.

Harry Kane is unlikely to join Chelsea this summer, according to former Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Paul Robinson.

The English striker left Spurs last year to move to Bayern Munich and has lit up the Allianz Arena. Although the Bavarians are enduring an indifferent season, Kane has registered 31 goals and eight assists in 31 outings across competitions.

His efforts have apparently turned heads at Stamford Bridge, where Pochettino is searching for a new No. 9. Recent reports have suggested that the London giants are attempting an audacious attempt to bring the 30-year-old back to the Premier League.

However, Robinson told Football Insider that Kane would never join the Blues.

“He’d never go to Chelsea. Kane’s only just gone to Bayern Munich – one of the biggest teams in Europe.

"They’re having a faltering season, but he’s having a great one and looks like he’s going to win the Golden Boot in the Bundesliga. They’re still in the Champions League – they’re only 1-0 down (to Lazio),” said Robinson.

He continued:

“I don’t suspect Kane would want to reverse and go back to the Premier League after just one season. If he was to come back to England, I wouldn’t be hugely surprised if Tottenham had something in the deal to take him back.

"If he was to come back, he wouldn’t be convinced by Chelsea – it would be a huge shock. You could understand going to the likes of Man United because they’ve been in for him before.”

Kane is 47 strikes away from Alan Shearer’s Premier League record of 260 goals, so a return to England cannot be entirely ruled out.

Blues receive Antonio Nusa boost

Antonio Nusa (centre) could be on the move this summer

Chelsea have received a boost in their pursuit of Antonio Nusa. According to acclaimed transfer guru Fabrizio Roman, the Norwegian forward is likely to leave Club Brugge this summer.

Nusa has caught the eye with the Belgian club in recent seasons and is apparently wanted at Stamford Bridge. The 18-year-old was close to joining Brentford in January before a deal broke down.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that the Bees are unlikely to return for the player at the end of the season.

“I don’t see Brentford trying again for Antonio Nusa. I’m told this is not something concrete.

"For other clubs, race is completely open so any club from Premier League but also from other countries can still negotiate for Nusa. I still see him leaving Club Brugge in the summer,” wrote Romano.

Nusa has scored four goals and set up as many in 31 outings across competitions this season.

Conor Gallagher opens up on future

Conor Gallagher’s future remains uncertain.

Conor Gallagher has hinted that he wants to stay at Stamford Bridge amid the rising speculation regarding his future.

The English midfielder has been a first-team regular under Pochettino this season. He has appeared 34 times across competitions, registering three goals and six assists but remains linked with an exit.

Gallagher’s contract with the club expires in less than 18 months, but the Blues are yet to tie him down to a new deal. Tottenham Hotspur were keen to sign him in the winter and are expected to try again in the summer.

However, the 24-year-old told Sky Sports that he loves playing for Pochettino.

“Obviously there is another year and a half left of my contract, and I absolutely love playing with the manager. Playing almost every game has been incredible.

"Last season, I was in and out the team, and it wasn’t this enjoyable. I just want to keep playing as much I can for Chelsea, keep trying to improve and try and be successful,” said Gallagher.

Gallagher rose through the ranks at Stamford Bridge and has been there for more than a decade.