Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Inter Milan have option to extend Romelu Lukaku loan deal; Blues were engaged in summer talks to acquire RB Salzburg striker, and more - September 18, 2022

Chelsea's Premier League game against Liverpool this weekend has been postponed due to the demise of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. New manager Graham Potter will now make his league bow for the Blues against Crystal Palace on October 1.

Meanwhile, acclaimed journalist Gianluca di Marzio has said that Inter Milan have the option to extend Romelu Lukaku's loan deal. Elsewhere, the Blues were engaged in negotiations to sign an RB Salzburg striker this summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on September 18, 2022:

Inter Milan have option to extend Romelu Lukaku loan deal

Romelu Lukaku is expected to extend his stay at Inter Milan.

Inter Milan have an option to extend Romelu Lukaku's loan deal, according to Gianluca di Marzio via Sempre Inter.

The Belgian returned to the San Siro this summer on a temporary move after an unsuccessful second spell with Chelsea. The 29-year-old endured a turbulent 2021-22 campaign after switching to Stamford Bridge from the San Siro for a blockbuster fee last summer.

Lukaku failed to live up to expectations, though, and was soon an isolated figure in the squad. He fell out of favour under former manager Thomas Tuchel in the later stages of last season. The Belgian ended the last campaign with 15 goals from 44 games across competitions, with Kai Havertz pipping him to the No. 9 position.

The Belgian was desperate to resurrect his career with a move back to Serie A with his old club this summer. The Nerazzurri didn't have the finances to pull off a permanent deal, and a loan move emerged as the only viable option. The new Blues hierarchy sanctioned a deal after taking note of Lukaku's desire to leave.

Lukaku initially joined on a one-year deal. However it now appears the Serie A giants have the option to add another year to the move for a €10 million fee. Lukaku has one goal from three games this season so far. The Blues are likely to sanction his extension should Inter approach with a proposal, although there's also talk of a permanent move.

Chelsea were engaged in summer talks to acquire Benjamin Sesko

Benjamin Sesko has admirers at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea were locked in talks with RB Salzburg this summer to secure the signature of Benjamin Sesko, according to journalist Ben Jacobs via Caught Offside.

Salzburg sporting director Christoph Freund has said that he held talks with the London giants regarding a move for Sesko. However, a move failed to materialise, and the Blues eventually acquired Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Barcelona.

Ben Jacobs @JacobsBen More on Chelsea's advanced talks with Salzburg's Christoph Freund, as first revealed earlier. Todd Boehly very impressed by Red Bull model & keen on affiliating Chelsea to feeder clubs. Conversations started with Freund during early August when enquiring about Benjamin Sesko. More on Chelsea's advanced talks with Salzburg's Christoph Freund, as first revealed earlier. Todd Boehly very impressed by Red Bull model & keen on affiliating Chelsea to feeder clubs. Conversations started with Freund during early August when enquiring about Benjamin Sesko.

With Freund currently in talks with the Blues for the sporting director role at Stamford Bridge, a move for Sesko could materialise in the future. The 19-year-old could be an eventual replacement for Aubameyang, who is approaching the twilight of his career.

Brighton man could be good addition to Graham Potter's roster, says Fabrizio Romano

Moises Caicedo has admirers at Stamford Bridge.

Acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano believes Moises Caicedo could be a fine addition to Graham Potter's roster.

Chelsea reportedly have an eye on the Ecuadorian midfielder, who has been impressive for Brighton & Hove Albion recently.

Simon Phillips @siphillipssport "I think they are one of the best teams in the world and nobody would turn down an offer from Chelsea or any other club like that. It’d be a dream to be in the best teams in the world and succeed there."



- Moises Caicedo "I think they are one of the best teams in the world and nobody would turn down an offer from Chelsea or any other club like that. It’d be a dream to be in the best teams in the world and succeed there."- Moises Caicedo https://t.co/XI9gMt1cHF

However, in his column for Caught Offside, Romano also admitted that a move is unlikely this summer.

"At the moment, there are no negotiations for Caicedo; we will see in the next months what happens. I think it’d be great for them to work together again; Caicedo is a brilliant player, but Brighton project deserves some respect, so I’m not sure they will be open to let Caicedo go already in January," wrote Romano.

Caicedo has one goal from six appearances across competitions for the Seagulls this season.

