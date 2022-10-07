Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Inter Milan planning contract talks with Milan Skriniar; former player warns Christian Pulisic he must improve, and more - October 6, 2022

Chelsea secured a resounding 3-0 win over AC Milan in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday. Wesley Fofana, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Reece James found the back of the net to help Graham Potter pick up his first win in the tournament.

Meanwhile, Inter Milan are planning contract talks with Milan Skriniar. Elsewhere, former Arsenal striker Thierry Henry has warned Christian Pulisic that he must improve his performance.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on October 6, 2022:

Inter Milan planning contract talks with Milan Skriniar

Milan Skriniar (right) has admirers at Stamford Bridge.

Inter Milan are planning to initiate contract talks with Milan Skriniar, according to Fabrizio Romano via Caught Offside.

The Slovakian is in the final year of his contract with the Nerazzuri and is wanted at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea reportedly submitted an offer for the player this summer and remain interested in his signature.

PSG wanted Škriniar in the summer and they're still pushing to sign him. Inter are planning to schedule a new meeting with Milan Škriniar agent in order to offer him a new contract, as current deal expires in June. Talks will begin next week.

The Blues strengthened their backline by roping in Kalidou Koulibaly and Wesley Fofana this year but are in the hunt for more reinforcements. Skriniar remains on their agenda, and Inter are desperate to tie him down to a new contract to put speculation regarding his future to bed.

Thierry Henry warns Christian Pulisic he must improve

Christian Pulisic has failed to live up to expectations at Stamford Bridge.

Thierry Henry has advised Christian Pulisic to ask questions of himself regarding his lack of minutes at Chelsea. The American forward has struggled to break into Graham Potter's plans at Stamford Bridge and was an unused substitute against AC Milan.

Speaking on CBS Sport studio after the game, Henry said that Pulisic must give more on the pitch.

"How many managers are not going to trust you? It's got to be you at some point, so find a way. The other day Conor Gallagher came on against Crystal Palace -- yes I know he gave him the ball, and Gallagher still had to score that goal that will go down as an assist -- but it's showing something. That's why Gallagher came on tonight because he scored against Palace away," said Henry.

Pulisic has appeared nine times this season for the Blues but is yet to find the back of the net.

Graham Potter tips Reece James to become Chelsea legend

Reece James was on fire against AC Milan.

Graham Potter believes Reece James could become a Chelsea legend. The English full-back rose through the ranks at Stamford Bridge and is now one of the club's most important players. James showed his worth once again on Wednesday, scoring a goal and setting up another.

Speaking after the game, Potter tipped James to get even better with time.

"Reece is just a fantastic player and a young player, so he’s developing all the time. He’ll get better and better as we go. I’ve really enjoyed working with him. He’s got a lot to offer, and he can play in any game in the world, so my job is to help him reach his potential because his potential is beyond the sky," said Potter.

Potter added that he wants to build a successful team that will help James realise his potential.

"We love him, and he’s so important for us. His potential is he could be a Chelsea legend, and that’s the level he has, but for that to happen, he has to be part of a successful team, and that’s what we’re working towards," said Potter.

James has appeared eight times this season for the Blues and has scored twice.

