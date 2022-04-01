Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Inter Milan plotting loan move for Romelu Lukaku; Barcelona initiate talks with Antonio Rudiger, and more - 1 April 2022

Chelsea face Brentford at Stamford Bridge on Saturday in the Premier League. The Blues are third in the league, with ten games left to play. They trail leaders Manchester City by ten points but have a game in hand.

Meanwhile, Inter Milan are planning a loan move for Romelu Lukaku this summer. Elsewhere, Barcelona have initiated talks with Antonio Rudiger. On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on 1st April 2022:

Inter Milan plotting loan move for Romelu Lukaku

Romelu Lukaku is wanted at Inter Milan.

Inter Milan are planning a sensational return for Romelu Lukaku this summer, according to The Hard Tackle via Calciomercato. The Belgian striker has endured a difficult time since joining Chelsea last summer. The Nerazzuri are now ready to help end his nightmare.

Lukaku enjoyed a blistering 2020-21 campaign with Inter, helping them win the Scudetto for the first time in 11 years.. The 28-year-old's exploits - 24 league goals - earned him a return to Stamford Bridge at the start of the current season. The Blues had no qualms paying close to £100 million for his signature as they prepared to fight for the Premier League title under manager Thomas Tuchel.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku will try and push through a return to Inter this summer.



The Belgian has not settled into life at Stamford Bridge and is after a quick exit.



(Source: Calciomercato)

Unfortunately, Lukaku has endured an underwhelming campaign with the London giants so far. He has failed to live up to the billing despite a stellar start to the season. Things went haywire when he professed a desire to return to Inter in a controversial interview. That has earned him the ire of the manager as well as fans, and things have mostly gone downhill since then.

Tuchel has dropped him in favour of Kai Havertz in recent games, and the latter has responded brilliantly. Lukaku isn't happy with his lack of first-team opportunities at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are looking at options in attack, as Tuchel remains unconvinced with Lukaku, who has scored only 12 times this season. The 28-year-old is also eager to leave the club and has his heart set on a reunion with Inter. The Belgian is even willing to take a pay-cut to return to the San Siro.

However, a permanent move is likely to be a costly affair, and as such, the Nerazzuri are exploring the option of a loan deal.

Barcelona initiate talks with Antonio Rudiger

Antonio Rudiger could be on his way to the Camp Nou.

Barcelona have begun talks with Antonio Rudiger to facilitate a move this summer, according to journalist Florian Plettenberg.

The German defender is in the final few months of his current contract with Chelsea. The Blues are unlikely to tie him down to a new deal. There is already a melee to sign him on a Bosman move, and the Blaugrana have now joined the fray.

Florian Plettenberg @Plettigoal Exclusive @Sky_Marc #CFC Exclusive #Rüdiger : Secret negotiations in Barcelona! On Wednesday night Alemany, Cruyff & ARs agent Senesie met in the hotel „The Barcelona Edition“. The appointment went three hours. Barca wants Rüdiger as a free agent! @SkySports 🚨Exclusive #Rüdiger: Secret negotiations in Barcelona! On Wednesday night Alemany, Cruyff & ARs agent Senesie met in the hotel „The Barcelona Edition“. The appointment went three hours. Barca wants Rüdiger as a free agent! @SkySports @Sky_Marc #CFC https://t.co/6VNAhvSm62

The La Liga giants want to bolster their backline this summer and have their eyes on the 29-year-old. The player's agent reportedly had a three-hour meeting with the club management on Wednesday. The Blaugrana could now jump ahead of the queue in the race for the German defender.

Chelsea were close to securing Declan Rice before sanctions

Declan Rice could be on the move this summer.

Football agent Rob Segal has said that West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice was close to joining Chelsea before sanctions were imposed on the club. The Englishman is in superb form at the moment and is generating interest from clubs around Europe.

Speaking to Caught Offside, Segal has ruled Manchester City and Manchester United out of the race for the 23-year-old.

“I think Declan Rice is slightly snookered now. He was going to go back to Chelsea – that was the worst kept secret in the industry, but Chelsea isn’t in the same position now, obviously," said Segal.

He continued:

“Manchester City don’t need him because they’re well served in that position, at least for another season, and are Manchester United up for it? – With Paul Pogba going for nothing, will they end up paying West Ham, on a good day, £80m for Rice? – That would be amazing business by the Glazers, wouldn’t it?”

