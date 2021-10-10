Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Inter Milan preparing summer move for Blues star; club receive formal bid for Spanish ace, and more - 9th October 2021

Chelsea have enjoyed a brilliant turnaround since the arrival of Thomas Tuchel at Stamford Bridge at the start of the year. The Blues won the UEFA Champions League last season, and now have their eyes on the Premier League.

Meanwhile, Inter Milan are preparing to make a move for a Chelsea full-back next year. The Blues have also received a formal bid from a Serie A team for their Spanish goalkeeper.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on 9th October 2021.

Inter Milan preparing summer move for Marcos Alonso

Inter Milan are preparing a summer move for Marcos Alonso.

Inter Milan are preparing a summer move for Marcos Alonso, according to journalist Rudy Galetti. The Nerazzurri believe the Spaniard could be an ideal replacement for Ivan Perisic, who is expected to leave the club next summer. Alonso's future at Stamford Bridge is far from secure, with his current deal set to expire in the summer of 2023.

There's intense competition for places in the first team at Stamford Bridge. However, Alonso has been Thomas Tuchel’s preferred choice at left-back this season, having already started six games in the Premier League so far. The Spaniard's winning pedigree makes him an enticing prospect for Inter.

The Nerazzurri have already lost Ashley Young this summer, with the Englishman returning to the Premier League with Aston Villa. That has left a void in the team that the Serie A giants hope to address by bringing the Chelsea star to the San Siro. Inter Milan are long-time admirers of Alonso. However, the Blues might not be willing to let him leave, given the poor form of Ben Chilwell.

Chelsea receive formal bid for Kepa Arrizabalaga

Chelsea have received a formal bid for Kepa Arrizabalaga from Lazio.

Chelsea have received a formal bid for Kepa Arrizabalaga from Lazio, according to The Hard Tackle via Fichajes.

The Spaniard is no longer first choice at Stamford Bridge, and has little chance of ousting Edouard Mendy from the starting eleven right now. Despite playing a pivotal role in the London side's UEFA Super Cup triumph, Kepa is expected to play a bit-part role once again in the current campaign.

The player is eager to leave Chelsea in search of regular football, so Lazio are planning to take him to Italy. The Serie A side failed in an attempt to prise him away in the summer, but are ready to return for him next year again.

Tammy Abraham opens up on Chelsea exit

Tammy Abraham has opened up about his tough final six months with Chelsea earlier this year.

Tammy Abraham has opened up about his tough final six months with Chelsea. The Englishman has revealed he wants to push for excellence, and that was why he opted to leave Stamford Bridge this summer.

"The easy option would’ve been to stick around and sit down. Chelsea’s a massive club; they will compete and try to win trophies, so the easy option would’ve been to do that. I realised that I needed to go out and prove myself. I took a decision, and it was the right one" said Tammy Abraham.

