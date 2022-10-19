Chelsea are preparing to travel to the Gtech Community Stadium tonight (October 19) to face Brentford in the Premier League. The Blues are on a three-game winning run in the league and are fourth in the standings.

Meanwhile, Jorginho has turned down a contract extension offer from the London giants. Elsewhere, new manager Graham Potter has provided an update on Denis Zakaria's future.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on October 19, 2022:

Jorginho turns down Chelsea's contract extension offer

Jorginho wants a pay raise to stay at Stamford Bridge.

Jorginho has turned down a contract extension offer from Chelsea, according to The Evening Standard.

The Italian is in the final year of his contract, and the London giants want to extend his stay at the club. Jorginho has been a regular feature for the club since arriving in 2018 and continues to be part of Potter's plans.

Jorginho has been offered a salary of £120k per week by Chelsea but Jorginho wants the same as Cesar Azpilcueta & is holding out.

The 30-year-old has already appeared 13 times for the Blues this season and has scored twice. The player is locked in negotiations with the club for a new deal but has turned down their renewal offer of £120,000 per week.

Jorginho wants his new salary to be at par with Cesar Azpilicueta, who signed a two-year deal this summer worth £150,000 per week. Barcelona are keeping a close eye on the situation and would like to lap Jorginho up for free next summer.

Graham Potter opens up on Denis Zakaria future

Denis Zakaria left Juventus on loan this summer.

Graham Potter has said that Chelsea are yet to make a decision on Denis Zakaria's future.

The Swiss midfielder arrived at Stamford Bridge on loan from Juventus on transfer deadline day but is yet to feature for the club. Recent reports have suggested that the player is frustrated with his situation, while the Blues are also considering terminating the deal.

However, speaking to the press, Potter rubbished those rumours and hinted that Zakaria is closing in on his Blues debut.

“No decision has been made (over Zakaria's future). Denis has been training well; he’s ready to help the team. There is no talk of anything. He’s an important member of the team; he’s been patient and waiting for his chance," said Potter.

With a busy run of games ahead, the 25-year-old could feature for the Blues soon.

N'Golo Kante wants to stay in London, says Fabrizio Romano

N'Golo Kante's future at Stamford Bridge is up in the air.

Acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has said that N'Golo Kante wants to stay in London. The Frenchman is in the final year of his contract with Chelsea but is yet to agree an extension. The London giants are locked in negotiations to tie him down to a new deal.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that Kante could leave on a Bosman move next summer. However, he also added that Barcelona are not in advanced talks to sign the player.

"There’s no change on N’Golo Kante’s future – it looks like there’s a serious chance he could leave as a free agent this summer. However, for now, there is nothing advanced with Barcelona. The player also wants to stay in London, so let’s see what happens," wrote Romano.

Romano went on to praise Leicester City's scouting team for unearthing a gem in Kante.

"Looking back, how did Leicester City spot Kante’s potential before anyone else? They had very good scouting department that trusted Kante when he was in France; they followed him for long time and then … top, top signing," wrote Romano.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #CFC



"Kante has undergone an operation on his hamstring injury. Following a successful operation, N'Golo is now expected to be sidelined for four months".

The Italian also named Kante as one of the three best defensive midfielders of his generation.

"After just one year at Leicester, Chelsea were really convinced on that deal, and I personally really rate Kante in the top three of the best defensive midfielders of his generation; he’s been a monster, and I hope he’ll be back soon!”

Kante, 31, is currently out injured and has appeared just twice this season for the Blues.

